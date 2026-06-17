Succession meets Crazy Rich Asians in Hulu's newest series The Season

Get ready for drama, scandal, and betrayal, all set amongst the towering skyscrapers and lush mountains of Hong Kong.

Today, Hulu is debuting an original series from the producers of the hit film Crazy Rich Asians, who have woven a new tale about the dark underbelly of the world’s elite. Fans of the film will already know that, while Crazy Rich Asians was a fun rom-com, it was also loaded with backstabbing, betrayal, and power struggles.

Now, their new show, The Season, is upping the ante and bringing even more drama and duplicity. Originally produced by PCCW Media and SK Global, The Season will be exclusively streaming on Hulu in the US.

The Season centers around Hong Kong’s elite – the ultra-wealthy business moguls and trust-fund babies who fill their days with yachting and socializing. Currently at the helm of Hong Kong’s high society is the Hext family. But as the summer social season kicks off, a newcomer stirs up a scandal, altering alliances and forcing the Hext family to fight to retain their spot as the city’s creme de la creme. As the summer heats up, so does the drama, eventually even leading to murder.

“Characters can come across as sort of one-dimensional, kind of evil rich people who are just sort of sociopathic,” actor Toby Stephens, who plays Christopher Hext, told Variety. What he loves about The Seasons’ script is that the characters were deeper. “They’re all masking. They’re all throwing up these things about, I’m rich, I’m powerful, I’ve got this status, but underneath it, they’re all human beings who are all terrified. They feel all of these other things.”

Jessie Mei Li, who plays Cola, echoed a similar sentiment to the Boston Herald. “The show highlights these people who have so much power,” she said, “but then we see what it does to people. What the cost is of becoming wealthy, and what you lose along the way.”

Based on the trailer, The Season looks like a mix of Succession, The White Lotus, and Crazy Rich Asians, all filmed on location in Hong Kong, giving the show a gorgeous and energetic backdrop. But the lively, unique landscape and history of the city become more than just a setting. “Hong Kong seems like a character on its own,” Karena Lam, who plays Fiona Hext, added in the Variety interview. “I’ve shot so many Hong Kong-produced films here, and it’s never been this way, in this kind of lens.”

All six episodes of The Season will debut today, June 17, on Hulu (and Disney+ for subscribers with the bundle).