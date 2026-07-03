Sugar season 2 episode 3 recap: Another day at the office

The second season of Sugar got off to a big start in season 2 episode 2 as we ended on a dangerous cliffhanger for John Sugar (Colin Farrell). That left us viewers waiting to see what would become of him this week.

That answer comes early in season 2 episode 3, “Watch Face,” where we see the immediate aftermath.

Sugar season 2 - Credit: Apple TV

A quick recovery

We pick up right where we left off—with Sugar bleeding out in his car, in the intersection, after an attempt was made on his life. Quickly, he comes to and is able to drive his car. He races off and meets Val (Sasha Calle) in a parking lot. She has a clean car for him, taking his car to get repaired. But she can’t help but notice Sugar is wounded and bleeding out. He waves her off like it’s nothing and jumps in the new car to speed away.

Sugar is able to make it to his safehouse and find his emergency supply just in time. He works to patch himself up, removing buckshot from his body and hooking up an IV. He drifts off into a coma, and when he wakes up in the morning, he’s good as new. He finds a new suit and heads out to meet Val.

Sugar isn’t the only thing that’s good as new. She’s gotten his car repaired overnight, ready for another day. He offers her an out, noting it could be dangerous. But she’s all in and committed to remaining on the case with Sugar. So, he heads out and gets some more information about the dead man, Chuy, learning from his mom that he was in some trouble over a drug deal.

Developments for Danny Moon

Meanwhile, things are looking up for Danny (Jin Ha) after episode 2. He pulled his job and got enough money to keep things going. Now, he’s being looked at for a big fight in Las Vegas. It’s a great opportunity, which makes it rough when Ji (Raymond Lee) finally reaches out. Ji is high at a club and still in trouble.

Danny reaches out to Sugar for help. He realizes he’s being tailed, so Sugar tells him to sit tight. Sugar distracts the people tailing Danny—who are just trying to get to Ji—and then uses his slick driving skills to get away. They find Ji at the club, but he mistakes Sugar for a cop and runs away again, leaving Sugar with a bump on the head.

But it’s not a complete dead end. Sugar gets a call from Tom (Shea Whigham), who has some updates. Turns out the gang leader he’s looking for is named Guapo. Armed with that information and a warning of danger from Tom, Sugar heads back to Downer Town. He finds his old contact (Rene Moran), who previously set him up, and requests a meeting with Guapo. Admiring Sugar’s pluck, the contact agrees and takes him into a private room in the projects.

His contact is Guapo, and he put the hit on Sugar. But before Sugar can press him for answers, a police tactical team arrives. They put a few bullets into Guapo, killing him. That means Sugar is at a dead end again—until he spots a deputy that matches the person he saw on the hospital surveillance footage. He might have a new lead after all.

We left off on an unexpected cliffhanger in episode 2, but it was resolved within the first five minutes this week. Then it was, mostly, business as usual.

The case is coming along slowly, but Sugar hasn’t really spent much time looking at the other case surrounding what happened to his people. We also got another scene of Sugar flirting with Charlotte (Laura Donnelly), this time in a pool. Where is it leading? It seemed that Sugar was indicating that romance wasn’t permitted with humans, but might he be heading down that path anyway? We’ll see.

Sugar streams Fridays on Apple TV. Check back next week as we continue to recap all the action of season 2.