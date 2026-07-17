Sugar season 2 episode 5 recap: Alone on Earth

We all need connection, someone who knows us and someone who we can be ourselves with. In Sugar season 2, we’ve seen that John Sugar (Colin Farrell) is struggling to build that network back for himself.

His people left Earth at the end of last season, but he remained. He was on a mission, but with that initial mission over, he’s struggling. We explore that more in season 2 episode 5, “Unknowns.”

Sugar season 2 - Credit: Apple TV

Covering his trail

As we left off last episode, Sugar got to Ji Moon (Raymond Lee) just before Vega (Tony Dalton) found him. Faced with a terrible choice, Sugar elected to give Ji Moon a hot shot, making it appear he had overdosed. It worked. Vega bought it and left. And Sugar raced to give Ji lifesaving measures, bringing him back just in time. But it was a temporary solution to a much bigger problem. So, this week, Sugar had to work on a more permanent fix.

That begins by getting Ji Moon help. Sugar checks him in to a secluded rehab facility under a fake name. That serves to help curb his addiction issues and keep him off the grid. Sugar helps Ji’s friend with a fake story and even manages to get a fake death certificate. Anyone looking would believe Ji Moon dead. Though he’s careful to make sure that Danny (Jin Ha) knows his brother is alive.

But Sugar knows he needs to go the extra mile with Vega. He even shows up at Vega’s party and punches him in the face, making it seem as though he’s angry that Ji Moon is dead. It works at first, with Vega believing Ji Moon is dead. But Sugar knows someone as clever as Vega will keep digging and questioning. So, Sugar covers his tracks and makes sure there is nothing for Vega to find.

Sugar turns his attention to his other pursuits. He takes a long tour of the Paramount lot, appreciating classic films. He also turns his attention to his other case, which means following and making a connection with Dr. Stanley Ondaajte (Bernard White), his potential in with Pavich. He even dresses up, learns about cactus, and meets Stanley out at a garden. He assumes Vega is having him followed, which is true. Sugar believes this will throw him off the trail, which it does for a while.

But Sugar is also seeking ways to bring Vega to justice. He turns to Tom (Shea Whigham) for advice. It’s not going to be easy to bring him down, and he’ll need more than the testimony of Ji Moon. Val (Sasha Calle) suggests that maybe Chuy had more evidence before he died. Sugar dispatches her to see what she can glean from his grandmother. He tells Val it’s because it was her theory, but it’s also to keep Vega off the scent, for now.

Sugar season 2 - Credit: Apple TV

Sugar feeling lonely

The rest of the episode is focused on Sugar’s struggle being alone. He’s still making transmissions into the void, hoping that someone else remained to hear him. But those calls go unanswered. He calls Melanie (Amy Ryan) to catch up, but she’s busy on the road. There isn’t much connection to be had there. And Sugar begins to worry he’s assimilating too much. He crossed the line and killed Ji Moon. Even though he brought him back, it was a risky move. Now, he's developed a taste for cheeseburgers.

But it’s the last piece—a potential romantic connection—that has him most worried. Charlotte (Laura Donnelly) returns, and while she’s still upset at first, eventually she thaws toward Sugar. She accepts his explanation, and they have dinner together. That spark is still between them. Dinner turns into talking all night and into the morning. It’s clear they are drawn to each other. Sugar desperately needs some kind of connection. Could this be what he’s looking for, or will it pull him further away from who he really is?

This episode was a lot about setting the table. We get the continued exploration of Sugar’s personal struggles and potential romance.

We get the continued exploration of his digging into Pavich and trying to figure out how it all went wrong. And we get Sugar still trying to find a way to bring down Vega before it’s too late. All of it seems to be setting the table for the final run of season 2 episodes.

Sugar streams Fridays on Apple TV. You can check back next week as we recap all the action of season 2 right here on Show Snob.