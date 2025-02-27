Suits LA boss teases Suits fans with surprise additional character return

Everyone was waiting on another Suits spinoff, and it's finally here! Suits LA aired its first episode on NBC on Feb. 23, and while it wasn't received as overwhelmingly positive by everyone, the show has definitely sparked interest. Many viewers are eager to see how the season unfolds, with particular anticipation for the return of Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), the iconic character from Suits. Macht's confirmed guest appearance in a three-episode arc has fans speculating about how his return will shake up the new dynamic in Suits LA.

It was previously revealed that Harvey would appear in both flashbacks and the show's present timeline. Additionally, it's been disclosed that Harvey and Ted share a past history. So, it'll be interesting to see how this shared history will impact the story.

But wait! Macht isn't the only OG Suits cast member we will see in the new legal drama. The show's creator, Aaron Korsh, recently teased a surprise return of an additional original character, sending fans into a frenzy. When speaking with TVLine, Korsh mentioned that fans can expect at least one other original Suits character to make an appearance in the first season of the spinoff. However, he kept details under wraps, leaving plenty of room for speculation.

“Harvey is not the only original character that we’re going to see this season. There will be at least one other original Suits character. I’m not going to say at what level." - Aaron Korsh

While Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) seems like the obvious choice, other fan favorites like Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) or even Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) could make an unexpected return. I mean, the possibilities are endless. It's truly anyone’s guess who will show up next. Whoever it ends up being, fans can rest assured that their return will bring something exciting to Suits LA.

Suit LA is the second spinoff to Suits, with the first being the short-lived political drama series Pearson. As mentioned above, the legal drama was created by Aaron Korsh, and it currently airs on NBC and streams on Peacock. It centers around Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who transitions into an entertainment lawyer representing some big-name celebrities in Los Angeles. Stephen Amell stars in the leading role of Ted Black. In addition, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, Bryan Greenberg, Troy Winbush, Alice Lee, Azita Ghanizada, and others join him in the cast.

There are 10 episodes in total in the first season. The second episode is set to air on NBC on Sunday, March 2, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. It will then stream on Peacock the following day.