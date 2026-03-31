Summer is going to be even hotter thanks to the Heated Rivalry soundtrack release

It’s been revealed that Heated Rivalry is getting (another) official soundtrack. Back in January, the show got its first official soundtrack release on streaming, which featured Heated Rivalry's score by composer Peter Peter, including hits like “It’s You, which got so popular it even placed on the Billboard charts.

But this summer, the series is getting a digital and physical release of a full soundtrack. The new soundtrack will include Peter Peter’s complete score, along with hit singles from the show, like “Mangetout” by Wet Leg, “I’ll Believe in Anything” by Wolf Parade, and both versions of “All the Things She Said” by t.A.T.u. and Harrison.

On top of releasing digitally, the soundtrack is also getting physical editions, both on vinyl and CD. The release dates for the new soundtrack are hovering between July 10 and July 13, with each retailer having a slightly different release date (ordering online at big retailers like Amazon seems to get you the soundtrack a few days before physical stores will have it). Best of all, pre-orders have already gone live!

Read on to discover everything you need to know about 2026’s hottest soundtrack.

Heated Rivalry - (L to R) Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Episode 106 of Heated Rivalry. Cr. Sabrina Lantos © 2025

All the songs on the Heated Rivalry soundtrack

The CD and Vinyl versions of the soundtrack feature hit needle drops from the show and the complete 34-song score by Peter Peter, including the theme "Rivalry" and hits like "It’s You," "One Soul," "Inferno," and more. Here’s a full list of the songs featured in the soundtrack.

"Une journée parfaite" by Dumas "mangetout" by Wet Leg "Chelsea mon amour" byPhilippe B "Lips" by Baxter Dury "I’ll Believe in Anything" by Wolf Parade "My Moon My Man" by Feist "C’est toi" by Satine "All The Things She Said" by t.A.T.u. "All The Things She Said" by Harrison "L’anarchie des jours heureux (chanson thème Le chalet)" by La Bronze "Bad Things" by Cailin Russo "One Soul (Cottage Mix)" by Peter Peter

Heated Rivalry Vinyl set. Image courtesy Sony Music

Both the CD and vinyl versions of the soundtrack come with additional goodies. Here’s a breakdown of the extras they include:

Vinyl versions:

Two discs, in Montreal and Boston colors or Milan Records exclusive clear "Icy Inferno"

Double-sided poster featuring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie

Two trading cards

Two-sided disc sleeves with show imagery

CD version:

Two discs complete with hunky shirtless imagery

Fold-out poster

Liner notes from show creator Jacob Tierney

Heated Rivalry - (L to R) François Arnaud as Scott Hunter and Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady in Episode 105 of Heated Rivalry. Cr. Sabrina Lantos © 2025

The soundtrack drops this summer in July, and pre-orders are already live. You can find some pre-order info on the Milan Records website for the CD and vinyl versions. But the soundtrack is also going to be widely available both in-store and online, and most independent record stores have opened up their own pre-orders, so be sure to check with your local record shop to see what they have planned.

From Waterloo Records in Austin to Twist and Shout in Denver, and more, pre-orders have gone live across the country. Also, shoutout to Culture Clash in my hometown of Toledo, Ohio. Anyone who pre-orders with them also gets a Canada Dry-themed Culture Clash sticker!