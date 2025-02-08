Sweet Magnolias season 4 episode 6 recap: Cal reaches a breaking point

Following the hurricane, Sweet Magnolias season 4 episode 6 finds the people of Serenity begin rolling up their sleeves and getting to work in helping their neighbors impacted hardest by the storm. Of course, before we get to all that, we have to address the elephant in the room: Helen and Erik finally getting together!

After their passionate kiss in the rain, the pair spent the night together and are happier than ever, though their morning bliss is cut short as Helen is called in by Peggy and Erik is summoned to the restaurant by Cal. Speaking of Cal, Maddie is beginning to worry about him as he didn’t get any sleep at all and seems to be starting to feel the pressure, though he assures her he’s fine as he prepares to open Sullivan’s and Friends to anyone impacted by the storm in need of a meal.

Everyone around town begins to do their part to help the community. Ronnie and Skeeter head out to assist with repairs; Howie and Noreen help to check on at-risk members of the community; Kyle and his friends begin cleaning up the park; Annie agrees to help Helen capture some footage for the town’s social media to raise awareness of the efforts in place to help with the hurricane recovery; Dana Sue begins helping the affected people of Serenity through the Magnolias Foundation; and Peggy is struggling to pull together funds due to Trent’s deceptive ways of the past. In the chaos, we also learn that Ty has safely made it to Kansas City.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 episode 6 ending explained

More people make their way to Sullivan’s and Friends than expected and it quickly becomes clear that Cal is feeling the pressure and stressing out about everything unfolding. He and Erik eventually get some help as Donovan and his wife come to lend a helping hand.

Speaking of lending a helping hand, Maddie helps to give a passionate interview with a national news correspondent who comes to town to report on the storm which brings about some great exposure for the town.

After a hard day’s work, Cal gets home to an empty house as Maddie has left dinner in the fridge and cookies on the counter. The Magnolias get together for margaritas to talk through the day with Dana Sue feeling like she’s actually making a difference through the foundation in a new way while Helen tells the girls about spending the night with Erik after pulling her from the car.

Following their pour-it-out session, Dana Sue heads home where she’s greeted with the surprise of Ronnie arriving with a motorcycle. However, it’s Maddie who gets the real surprise as she enters the door and is greeted by Cal… who passes out after greeting Maddie and goes tumbling down the stairs as the episode draws to a close!