Sweet Magnolias season 5 episode 3 recap: Annie's graduation ends with a major susprise

As Sweet Magnolias season 5 continues in episode 3, we open with Dana Sue in the kitchen as Ronnie comes in and apologizes for the late night. She’s icy to him. She reminds him this is Annie’s graduation weekend and encourages him to unplug from work.

Meanwhile, Helen comes to find Erik in the kitchen, and he admits he overreacted during their conversation as Helen encourages him to share so she can understand. He tells her his family is good people; they’re just particular, and every occasion has to pass the Whitley way. Helen doesn’t want the wedding to cause him stress and asks what she can do to help. He assures her he’s got this, and she reminds him they can tackle anything together.

Elsewhere, Maddie sits down with Kyle and the play team to work on a plan. After getting the ball rolling on alternative ways to cut costs and make the play happen, Maddie is pulled away by a flower delivery.

Later, Maddie gets a flower delivery from Ty informing them he’s not coming for graduation. Maddie can’t believe he’s going to miss Annie’s graduation, and is unsure how to tell Annie but she quickly finds out she won’t have to as Annie arrives with a bouquet of her own. Maddie assures Annie she is just as shocked that he isn’t coming and admits she wants to say the right thing to bring her comfort, but she doesn’t know what to say. Annie admits that at Christmas he said they’d find a way to make it work, but then he didn’t come back. He’s not being fair to her or Maddie, so she just texted him to thank him for the flowers and tell him she’s done.

At the restaurant, Erik finds Isaac and Cal, who ask him for some wedding tasks as his groomsmen. He doesn’t have many tasks to give him but he does give them the go-ahead to plan the bachelor party.

The action moves to the graduation banquet which is where Annie meets Noah, who is here for the summer, and the two hit it off. Jimmy is also back in town, and Paula mentions to Ronnie how Courtney has had a run of bad luck in her past businesses. Dana Sue gets a call with some bad news at the graduation banquet, though we don’t find out the news right away as Pastor June comes over to chat right after. Meanwhile, Maddie seeks out Peggy to ask for a chance to discuss their plan to save the play, and Peggy sets a meeting at town hall.

Back at Sullivan’s, Bailey is able to trap a raccoon, and they worry the raccoons are coming from the building next door. Dana Sue mentions talking with Clark about The Bellwether, which just so happens to be available for purchase or rent – a thread we’re certain will come up later in the season.

Later, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen meet for drinks, and Helen admits she hadn’t worried about Erik’s family’s opinions. Maddie mentions how Bill was the same and would turn over the entire house just to seek his mom’s approval. Maddie asks Dana Sue how Annie is, and she apologizes for Ty’s decision. Dana Sue admits she’s proud of how Annie handled things, and Maddie can’t believe Ty handled things so poorly. Dana Sue then reveals she lost the space, and she’s worried her dream is slipping away. Maddie and Helen immediately offer to help, and Maddie suggests she could add another business to help with the space.

Returning home after pouring it out, Maddie finds Cal planning for the alumni game, and he asks for her help with marketing. They need to build crowd support, which is where she can come in. Maddie asks about his earliest memory and what hooked him on baseball. He mentions baseball cards helping him fall for the game, and she gets the idea to make cards with the alumni players that they could sell at the game.

That night, Dana Sue comes downstairs in the middle of the night to find Ronnie on the couch scribbling notes. She asks him if he wrapped Annie’s graduation present, and Ronnie says he needs to finish this now so he can wrap her present, and Dana Sue storms off to bed. The next morning, Annie comes downstairs in her graduation gown as Dana Sue is making rainbow pancakes in celebration of graduation day. Annie suggests that when she goes to school, they do breakfast over Zoom to give them time to catch up and enjoy breakfast together.

At town hall, Maddie and Max meet with Peggy about the play and their plan, and ultimately get approval for a two-week run with the live music.

After graduation, everyone gathers to celebrate Annie. Annie pulls Maddie, Paula, and Helen aside to thank them for all they’ve taught her through the years. Ronnie is feeling the pressure to make sure Dana Sue and Annie are taken care of, and he snaps at Cal when he tries to remind him to enjoy the people he has around him. It turns out the project Ronnie was working on when Dana Sue saw him was actually his attempt to perfect his speech for Annie’s graduation party.

As Annie is giving a speech following Ronnie’s, Erik’s niece Jessica enters Sullivan’s and brings the party to a screeching halt.