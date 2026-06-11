Sweet Magnolias season 5 episode 4 recap: Jessica drops a bombshell as Dana Sue eyes a big move

Sweet Magnolias season 5, episode 4, picks up with the immediate fallout of Jessica crashing Annie’s graduation. After Jessica crashes Annie’s graduation, Helen and Erik take her home, and Erik mentions how her father was surprised to find out she wasn’t in Nashville with her friends. She apologizes for showing up unannounced and crashing the party as she admits she got into a fight with her dad about her GPA. She was miserable in Chicago and figured she'd show up early in town for the wedding.

After Helen gets Jessica settled in, she asks Erik about what Victor had to say. Erik says he was upset but shuts the conversation down, telling her the questions can wait for later.

The following day, Dana Sue, Erik, and Cal meet with Clark about the Bellwether’s raccoon problems, and he pushes them to prove it’s actually his problem to solve.

Elsewhere, Paula comes to see Maddie and finds her tearing up on the porch. She shows her mom a message from Nell and a photo of her and Stacy, who hit it off after Maddie introduced them. Lucas cut Stacy, and Nell left in protest, which has Maddie questioning whether she did great things in New York. Paula reminds her of how she’d cry over the dormouse when they’d read Alice in Wonderland and worry about who would take care of him after Alice left. She suggests that the adventures aren’t over, as women are resilient and creative, and together they’re unstoppable.

At the restaurant, Isaac pitches Erik and Cal on adding a coffee bar, and they give him the green light to run it as manager. Cal’s attention then shifts to the alumni game.

Cal is getting the team ready for practice as Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie arrive with lunch. It’s clear there might be something more to Dana Sue and Clark’s rivalry as the pair exchange words on the field, suggesting perhaps he might be harboring some feelings for her.

Later, Helen takes the girls bridesmaid-dress shopping. Helen is still struggling to find her perfect dress, and she mentions how Erik is second-guessing so many elements of the wedding that she’s second-guessing her thoughts about the dress as well. At the same time, Ronnie and Annie’s father-daughter outing turns out to be a group tour for his business, which leaves her a bit disappointed. The outing wasn’t a total loss, though, as she bumps into Blake, the guy from Sullivan’s who got flirty while picking up his takeout order, and he apologizes about her not having a good time. He flirts as he encourages her to come back and give the ride another try.

Elsewhere, Maddie comes to see Beatrice, who admits she’s been avoiding Maddie. She admits that all the editors turned down her manuscript, so she stopped emailing and she stopped writing. Maddie encourages her to keep going. She knows the rejection hurts, but the only way to grab a yes is to push through the nos. Meanwhile, Helen meets with Noreen, Paula, Miss Eustice, and Grace about bringing back the art guild officially.

When Annie gets home, Dana Sue asks her how the bike ride went, and Annie admits it wasn’t what she hoped for. She admits that she’d like to be able to talk about things other than the business with Ronnie, as Dana Sue admits they’ll work together to get his shoulder off the wheel. That evening, Ronnie comes home, and Dana Sue offers him some dessert and tea. She reminds him that he needs to respect Annie’s feelings and can’t keep breaking her heart.

Back at home, Erik whips up a batch of brownies, and Jessica gets emotional as she admits she wishes her parents still loved each other. It turns out her parents are getting a divorce, something Victor didn’t tell Erik. Victor tells Erik he didn’t want to say something because he didn’t want it to overshadow the wedding, but she suggests that’s not the truth and that he hid it because it’s a failure. She realizes she ran away to the only other Whitley who escaped, and Erik invites her to stay a bit longer if she’d like.

Over at the Townsend household, Maddie, Kyle, Katie, and Paula start a new ritual in which they each share a wish with him and exchange a token. Maddie wishes for his victory to be sweet; Katie wishes for him to remember all the fame and fortune he needs are already here; Kyle wishes that the odds are in his favor and that, if they’re not, he remembers you don’t get to choose your odds; Paula’s wish is that he always gets to do the thing that brings him joy, as he’s brought so much joy to the family.

As the Magnolias come together to pour it out, Helen reveals she doesn’t want to fight with Erik but admits she has some worries about the wedding planning. Dana Sue admits she worries Ronnie has taken on too much, that she’s taken on too much, and that the teaching kitchen is too much. Maddie suggests they’re all worried about failure and that they should see the possibilities, not the problem. She also reveals that she wants her part of the business to be a bookstore to spotlight authors.

Soon, the big alumni game arrives, and Annie runs into Noah, who thanks her for the baseball card, which his grandpa really cherishes, as she invites him to join her to watch the game. Cal encourages the players to have fun and remember what they loved about playing the game, a very different approach from Castlewood’s coach’s strict regime.

In the stands, Dana Sue gets the idea to buy the Bellwether from Clark, an idea we had been waiting to hit her. Before the idea takes legs in the moment, tensions rise between Jimmy, Courtney, Jeremy, and Ronnie over a business disagreement. It’s not just in the stands that tensions begin to rise, though.

After Serenity wins the game, Coach Hill tries to suggest that they only won because Cal was a pro and refuses to shake hands. Cal keeps his cool and reminds them this isn’t about him; he’s a restaurant owner now, and this was about the players. After Coach Hill and the Castlewood team leave, Cal’s friend Jodie from his MLB days surprises him with a visit. It seems she’s come to town not for the alumni game but to ask him a big question.

Sweet Magnolias season 5 is streaming now on Netflix.