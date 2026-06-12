Sweet Magnolias season 5 episode 7 recap: The Magnolias plan their future

With Clark on board to sell bellwethers to the Magnolias, Sweet Magnolias season 5, episode 7, opens with Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie meeting with Clark at the Bellwether as they take in the place that will be home to their dream ventures. Maddie and Helen leave as Dana Sue takes in the place before Clark returns to offer her a bottle of alcohol for their margaritas.

We cut to Ronnie, who is discussing how he wanted to check the bike shipment in his garage before the fire, which contained some off-brand e-bikes. Jeremy confronts him about how the batteries on the bikes could have started the fire, as they might not have met safety standards. Jeremy tells Courtney to get the receipts and makes it clear to Ronnie he needs to step away before he says something he’ll regret about the decisions being made as of late.

Elsewhere, Maddie and Cal begin working on putting a tourist board together. She likens assembling the tourist board to building a baseball team, and the pair starts coming up with notes about who to reach out to.

At the same time, Erik and Helen are moving through wedding planning, and he agrees to bring in the color that he had been previously pushing so hard against. They have their dances planned but need to find their first dance song. Jessica passes through, and Erik thanks her for her advice and tells her that it helped him and Helen get back on the right road.

Later, Cal fields questions from Kyle’s theater group about the team to begin gathering support from the community. Cal assures them he’s looking to support the town and that the team can help bring in money for other things. He mentions how, during the off-season, the stadium will need to use the venue for other events, which excites the group who begin pitching out a number of ideas for how to use the space as Olivia crashes rehearsals.

Elsewhere, Beatrice comes to see Maddie and tells her one of the imprints requested a full manuscript for her book. Maddie wants to partner with Beatrice and the library to create and feed readers in a way that complements each other. She also wants Beatrice to read a passage at her booth for the art walk.

At Sullivan’s, Erik and Helen sit down with Isaac and ask for his help catering their wedding. Isaac is thrilled, and Erik assures him they want him to do double duty as a groomsman and caterer. He asks about their cake decision, and as they both state different things, Isaac tells them to leave the cake to him.

Meanwhile, Annie and Noah enjoy a stroll through a field, and she recalls running through the field when she was younger. As Annie expresses some anxiety about the future, Noah reminds her the land is always changing. She asks him if migratory species ever get scared, and he admits it’s hard to say, as there is something innate in them telling them when and where to go and that you have to go where you have to be fed. Noah offers her some comfort by telling her it’s all the same sky no matter where you’re viewing it.

SWEET MAGNOLIAS. Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan in episode 505 of SWEET MAGNOLIAS. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix. © 2025.

As wedding festivities continue, Erik and the guys get together for an escape room for his bachelor party, while the women throw Helen a tea with special friends at the Corner Spa that is Alice in Wonderland themed.

Meanwhile, as Olivia catches up with Annie, she admits she was excited after their first few shows, but then Ty fell in with some local musicians. Every time she suggested coming home, he would find a reason to stay. It became clear to her that he wanted to stay, so she left. Annie hopes that Ty is able to figure out whatever he needs to figure out.

Back at Sullivan’s, Noreen catches up with Dana Sue, who is still working through paperwork. Dana Sue mentions waiting for the fire investigation report to come through, and Noreen mentions the off-brand bikes issue with Courtney and assures her she’s here if she needs her.

Soon after, Victor arrives at Erik’s doorstep to bring Jessica home to Chicago. Jessica wants to stay behind, but Victor makes it clear that she can’t be trusted and this isn’t an optional choice. Erik assures Victor he would have backed him up had they known Jessica wasn’t responding to his texts. He assures him he’ll hear him out, but only if Victor agrees to hear him out too. Erik notes that Jessica reminds them to be true to themselves and deserves to be listened to.

Later, Dana Sue and Ronnie sit down with the fire chief, and he informs them that the official ruling is a probable accident, as they don’t believe the fire was set intentionally. He does share that the fire appears to have been compounded by batteries or chemical solutions, and they should be good with their insurance claims. As he leaves, Dana Sue is relieved, but she can sense something is off as Ronnie admits to moving the extra e-bikes into the garage before the fire. He confesses he should have told her about them before and when they were looking into the cause. He’s convinced the bikes made things worse, and she deserves to know the full truth. He’s very sorry about not giving it to her sooner. She asks what else he hasn’t told her, and he promises this is the only thing as she steps away to take a walk.

Victor just wants Jessica to see he’s trying to protect her. He lashes out and tells Erik to tell him about how he’s let everyone down. He gets caught on the hamster wheel of trying to please their parents, as Erik tells him he doesn’t expect perfection. Victor didn’t want their parents to see his life in pieces as Erik’s is coming together. He feels trapped and alone. Erik reminds him how, as kids, they’d build hideouts, and the best part of it was tearing them down and building something new. Erik suggests they do the same by facing their parents together.

As the episode comes to a close, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen gather, and Maddie suggests they tell everyone about things at the art walk. Maddie admits she and Cal are trying to find balance in things. They toast to figuring things out together as Helen tells them about Erik’s brother arriving and how she’ll miss Jessica when she leaves. Dana Sue tells the girls about Ronnie leaving the e-bikes in the garage and how it factored into why the fire spread so fast. She’s not sure what to do next, and she admits she’d rather focus on her dreams with her friends than rehash her problems at home. She doesn’t want to keep dreading the future and what comes next.