Sweet Magnolias season 5 episode 8 recap: A new love triangle seems to be emerging

As Sweet Magnolias season 5 begins to inch towards the finish line, we have a lot of folks heading out of town in episode 8.

Erik and Victor head to Chicago as Helen thanks Jessica for helping them through their rut. Jessica admits she’s trying to start journaling again but is struggling to be vulnerable, as Helen admits she’s struggling to write her vows. Helen shares a journal entry she wrote to capture the support, trust, and gratitude Erik and Helen show one another. Helen realizes that’s exactly what her vows need to be filled with.

Meanwhile, Ronnie finds Dana Sue at the house. She admits it helps her to come and look around. Some nights it feels like she’s in a freshly turned field with the prospect of growth beneath her feet, and other nights it feels like a graveyard. Dana Sue tells him she wants truth, genuine remorse, and action, not empty promises. He says he might not be able to measure up, and she questions what she did to make him think this, as he admits he did this to himself. He makes her a new vow: that he is her partner, with no more hiding or excuses. He will prove it to her through his actions, one day at a time.

Following their conversation, Ronnie and Dana Sue go to see Jeremy and Noreen, and Ronnie apologizes for his shortcomings as a business partner. Ronnie mentions that things were looking good up front, but then something came between them. That’s when Jeremy and Noreen point out it was Courtney, who he reveals has been stealing paperwork and money. Dana Sue lets them know she’ll handle Courtney.

Helen lays some ground rules for Annie and her friends for their sleepover while she’s out of town for the bachelorette party with the Magnolias and Peggy.

At the same time, Cal gathers community leaders to discuss the plans for the team and what it will mean for the town. He outlines the plan to renovate the old field at the high school and explains that he’s working to find partners. Clark asks about the naming rights to the stadium and says he is hoping to name it Bellwether Park.

On their way to Helen’s bachelorette trip, Dana Sue, Maddie, and Helen make a surprise pit stop at Jimmy’s place to confront Courtney. Courtney tries to brush things off, but Dana Sue lays into her about stealing from the business. Helen makes it clear Courtney has 24 hours to return the paperwork and money. When Jimmy makes it clear he has lawyers too and seems to throw his support behind her despite Courtney being in the wrong, Paula has had enough. She breaks up with him and storms out alongside the Magnolias.

The Magnolias then continue on their way to Savannah for Helen’s bachelorette party. She shares that she wrote her vows, but they ended up being ten pages long. Maddie remembers that her vows didn’t need to be surprising or new but rather part of an ongoing conversation they’ll keep having for the rest of their lives. Dana Sue notes that vows are a blueprint for what you want to build together, but words can’t hold the roof up alone.

Back home, Cal reminds Ronnie that what they do is hard, but they’re lucky to have amazing women walking alongside them. He reminds him that it’s not about following or leading but about walking beside Dana Sue.

During a mixology class, Ronnie texts Dana Sue to let them know Courtney dropped off the documents and some of the money as he assures her they’ll be working on getting the rest. The bachelorette party then moves on to a bookstore, where Maddie runs the idea of inviting Nell to the art walk after they stumble upon one of her books.

That evening, Helen and the group end their night with a historic ghost walk. Peggy admits that lately she’s been thinking about the ghosts of long-lost love, but their conversation ends before she reveals who she’s talking about. The next morning, as Maddie and the girls prepare to check out of their hotel, Cal surprises Maddie for their honeymoon. They set out and enjoy a romantic day that ends with a stroll by the water at sunset, the pair embracing with a kiss.

Back in Serenity, Jessica admits it’s only been a short time, but Annie and the other girls already feel like friends for life. She informs Helen that Erik and her dad are on their way to Serenity with her grandparents, and she admits that she’s worried things will revert to the old ways when they arrive.

Back in Serenity, Dana Sue drops into Bellwethers when she sees the lights on and finds Clark inside. He admits he needs to let go of what he thought he wanted and help them realize their dream, as their desires are the priority. Just then, Ronnie comes in and comments that he didn’t know Dana Sue was back. Clark apologizes before heading out. Nothing happened, but it’s clear the show is slowly building toward a potential love triangle between the trio.