Sweet Magnolias season 5 episode 9 recap: A blast from Cal's past makes him question his future

As we begin the penultimate episode of Sweet Magnolias season 5, Eric’s parents arrive, and his mother quickly makes it known to Helen that she’s not exactly a fan of their choices for the wedding.

Helen takes Jessica out dress shopping, and she inquires about Helen going to school out of state. It seems she’s considering a new start at a school further away from home. Jessica worries that her choice of school was viewed as her leaving her family, and she admits she went there to put Chicago in her rearview. She’s not sure it’s good to be so far away from her family, and Helen assures her there is nothing wrong with changing her mind, as she doesn’t have to have everything figured out yet. Jessica’s summer in Serenity taught her the value of speaking her heart.

Meanwhile, Cal presents to the town council about the baseball team, and it goes over incredibly well, with the town council approving the plan and allowing things to move forward.

Elsewhere, Dana Sue and Ronnie begin to look for a new place to live after the house fire. Ronnie wants to consider moving back to the place where they once lived, as Dana Sue wants to push ahead with their future, pointing out how they were different people then, while Ronnie notes they were happy then.

At the same time, Blake invites Annie to join him on a trip, but she realizes she was trying to be carefree and enjoy the summer, yet she needs something deeper, and he’s not that guy. She lets him down easily, assuring him she’s just not good with casual.

Later, Cal and Maddie sit down with Jodie and Javi, who played together on the Braves before Cal retired. Cal is surprised to learn that he’s also part of the planned team, as the investors loved Javi. Javi seems to paint a picture that they got along perfectly, but Cal hints that might not be the case.

When they get home, Cal tells Maddie how Javi used to be quite the party boy, always wanting to have one more drink and go to one more bar. He was one of those guys who spent all his time complaining about how no one recognized how great he was and never took responsibility or pushed to become a better player. Maddie suggests that Jodie thinks Javi is worth a shot and that he was just nervous seeing Cal again, but Cal is worried about whether Javi would be a good manager. He was hoping for someone who had a better grip on things so they could help each other along, and he’s not sure if Javi is the right partner.

Not long after, Kathy drops in to surprise Ronnie. She heard about the fire and came after Dana Sue called her. Kathy assures Ronnie that he’s her brother and she wants to be there for him, as this tough guy "I can do it myself" act is nonsense. She asks him why he punishes himself for things out of his control, and he admits he’s hung up on the potential role he played in the house fire. As she asks what he did, he says he doesn’t deserve his family. Kathy encourages him to find a way to prove he’s sorry for whatever he’s done, as he has a decision to make. Either he gives Dana Sue and Annie everything they deserve, or he walks away.

Meanwhile, Dana Sue tells the girls about looking into apartments, as she admits that it’s a little strange but keeps reminding herself it’s only temporary. Maddie mentions how Cal is a little worried about Javi, and it threw him for a loss. Maddie loves Cal and fully supports him. She thinks he can pull this off, but she’s a little worried about the emotional weight involved. Back in New York, she recalls how Stacy panicked after her first round of edits, and she assured her that she is in the position because she was good. It’s the same with Cal. He’s scared of failing, but she wants him to see everything that got him to this point and realize how far he’s come.

As they chat, Helen mentions that things with Erik’s parents haven’t gone the smoothest, as they remind her this moment is about her and Erik. Helen shows them both her wedding veil, which was made by Iris with help from Annie, Grace, and others, as she asks Maddie and Dana Sue to stitch magnolias onto it.

Before heading out of town, Kathy assures Dana Sue that Ronnie is trying to get things in order before he speaks to her. He loves Dana Sue and Annie; he’s just stubborn and prideful. Dana Sue admits she used to admire it, as Kathy reminds her that Ronnie is committed to them both and knows how hurt she is by everything. He might need a little time, but he knows the right choice to make. Dana Sue thanks her for coming out, as Kathy admits they’ve had their differences, but they’re family and she loves her brother and her.

Elsewhere, Helen is looking at old photos with Sandra and her mother, as Sandra admits she held on too tight and made it so hard for Erik to go his own way. She’s terrified of every goodbye, as each move got more final. On what should be a joyous day, she just can’t stop thinking, "What if this is the last time she sees him?" Helen reminds her they’ll come back to Chicago to visit, and she can come to Serenity whenever she’d like to visit. This is the start of a new chapter, and Sandra raised a marvelous man she can’t wait to marry.

Meanwhile, Dana Sue walks Annie through some of their apartment options as she apologizes to Annie about sending her off to college from a new space. Annie points out how many adventures can come from a new space. She also reminds them that wherever she and Ronnie are will always be home.

Later, Erik walks his dad and brother through his choices at Sullivan’s and offers to recommend some dishes. Erik and Victor bond over their grandma’s peanut soup on the menu. Erik excuses himself after a heated exchange with his dad.

SWEET MAGNOLIAS. (L to R) Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, JoAnna Garcia Swisher Maddie Townsend and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur in episode 509 of SWEET MAGNOLIAS. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix. © 2025.

Maddie takes a major step forward as Cal questions his future

As the day continues, the Art Walk finally arrives, and Stacy and Nell both come down for the event, and Maddie introduces them to Beatrice. She pitches them on an idea she ran by a publisher about a series of novellas about a small town written by a trio of authors, and the trio quickly jumps onto the project. As Maddie brings the group together to start a new venture, another comes to an end as Jeremy and Ronnie dissolve their partnership with Courtney. Jeremy informs Ronnie that he’s not proceeding with the e-bike business, as it’s not what’s best for him and his family.

At the Art Walk, the Magnolias announce their new business venture, Common Language, which will include the art market, teaching kitchen, and bookstore. Jeremy comes to see Noreen, and she asks how things went with Ronnie. He assures her all went well and that Ronnie didn’t say much, but he likely needs some time. Later, Maddie announces the novella collection after Beatrice finishes her book reading.

Erik’s dad is surprised that Erik is doing pottery again as he takes in a collection on display at the Art Walk, as he didn’t know he had started doing it again. Erik says he never told him, as all he ever said about it was that it was fine. He does it because it brings him joy.

Later, Ronnie drops by to help Dana Sue with her booth, as he tells her he wants to find a way to keep the bike barn going. Jeremy is stepping away, but he still believes in the dream. Dana Sue supports him, but her face suggests she’s not into the idea.

Elsewhere, as Noah and Annie walk along, she shows him a butterfly picture as she admits she thinks about their walk a lot, how it made her feel seen, as she pulls him in for a kiss.

Meanwhile, Javi drops in at Maddie’s book event, and he mentions his fiancée and how he’ll be bringing his fiancée to Serenity, and they’re expecting a baby. Javi admits that he needs to show Cal how much he’s changed through actions.

Later that night, Erik admits to Helen he’s been thinking a lot about parents and children. Helen assures him they love him, as he wonders what kind of parent he could be with how he was raised. The closer they get to their wedding, the more he wants to make starting a family a goal for them. He’s worried about whether he’ll be a good father, as Helen assures him his dad isn’t a bad father, but Erik gets to decide what kind of father he wants to be. She sees him with those in the community and the patience and compassion he has for them, which are the bedrock of parenting.

Meanwhile, Cal gets home and mentions how Javi talked the entire ride about how great Serenity is, and he feels like Javi is just telling him what he wants to hear. He worries that Javi is hiding something, as Maddie asks him whether Javi told him about his fiancée and baby. She reminds him that Serenity gave him a second chance, and maybe it can do the same thing for Javi.

As the episode draws to a close, Dana Sue asks about his conversation with Kathy and revisits the conversation about the bike barn. Ronnie says he had a conversation with Kathy, and she told him he needed to put Dana Sue and Annie first, and he wants to make the business a success to provide for them. Dana Sue questions why he can’t let go, as he points out he let go before and he’s begging her to believe in him. Dana Sue presses that her question is why can’t he learn as she walks out and tells him she’s going to find some peace and quiet and work on her plan… hinting that plan might not include Ronnie if he doesn’t make a real change soon.