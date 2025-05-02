Syfy sets premiere date for spooky comic adaptation that will be your summer obsession

Syfy and Peacock have released the first teaser trailer for Revival and how this is going to be your next creepy summer binge series! With summer upon us, cable and streamers are ready to fill the gap of the networks with big shows. Syfy is, of course, ready to unleash its original series fare and has been working on Revival, one of the more unique comic book adaptations.

The graphic novel from Image Comics debuted in 2012, written by Tim Seeley with art by Mike Norton. It's been a long journey to making it into a TV show with showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce. Koontz talked of it in 2024:

"The four-year journey to get here was tough, but REVIVAL has been the most creatively fulfilling journey of my life. Yes, it is daunting and, at times, completely insane. But I wouldn't have it any other way. I'm at home in the chaos."

Now, the series is set to debut on Syfy Thursday, June 12 at 10/9c, with episodes available to stream on Peacock the next week. The first trailer is here and promises some truly wicked, creepy mystery horror for fans. Scroll down below to check it out!

What is Revival about?

The show uses an idea that's popped up now and then in other shows as a small town is rocked when, one day, the dead rise from their graves. They're not typical zombies, most acting just like they did when alive and as confused at their resurrection as their friends and loved ones.

Local cop Dana Cypress is obviously handling this chaos as the public is up in arms. When a murder occurs, she now has to face the challenge of how to investigate a killing when some of the suspects are already dead themselves. There's also zealot Blaine Abel (Steven Ogg) convinced these "Revivers" are an affront to God while the hints some of them came back…wrong. We shared the official synopsis and trailer, which has all the ingredients for one wicked watch!

"On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the 'revived' appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she's left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect."

Why the series looks great

Leading the cast as Dana is Melanie Scrofano, best known to genre fans for the title role in the cult hit Wynonna Earp. Along with her is Romy Weltman as Martha "Em" Cypress, David James Elliott as Sheriff Wayne Cypress, and Andy McQueen, Phil Brooks aka pro wrestling star CM Punk, Gia Sandhu, Katherine King So, Maia Jae, Nathan Dales, Mark Little, Glen Gould, Lara Jean Chorostecki, and Conrad Coates.

The trailer has a great setup for the series with the dead rising and Dana being unable to handle it. There's touches on the mystery and foreboding and an intriguing bit hinting Dana may be worried her sister is somehow dead without knowing it.

Scrofano has her usual humor and charm that makes the role stand out and possess a nice snark. The Revivers seem creepy even if some appear human and the question of why they're alive will be a big part of the show. Tellingly, Abel seems like a bigger threat as this zealot and will be a fine villain.

For fans of zombie tales and dark comedy with horror, Revival appears right up their alley and should make for a great scary watch in the summer hours!

Revival premieres Thursday, June 12 at 10/9c on Syfy.