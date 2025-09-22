Task season 1 episode 3 recap: Is there another mole in the mix?

This post contains spoilers from Task episode 3 on HBO from this point forward.

After episode 2 brought Maeve dangerously close to revealing Robbie's secret about Sam to Tom and the task force, Task episode 3 begins with Maeve confronting her uncle about why he has gotten involved with a revenge plot against the Dark Hearts. He holds a grudge because Jayson showed up at his brother's funeral to shake his hand and hug Maeve after killing him. She's convinced that Jayson will find out it's him and kill him before he could even be arrested and go to jail.

Back to the task force's headquarters, Kathleen drops by under pressure from the higher ups to see what they have uncovered about the Dark Hearts and the robber, who they believe to be working with an informant inside the gang (which we know is true). Meanwhile, Jayson and Perry meet with a friendly competitor for assistance in the midst of their struggles, but it's not as friendly as they were expecting. He asks for 50% and they have no other option.

Robbie and Cliff meet with Eryn (Margartia Levieva) in the woods, but Cliff won't play nice with her. As Jayson's girlfriend, she's their informant on the inside of the Dark Hearts, and Cliff blames her for the robbery going wrong. Robbie asks her for help with moving the fentanyl, but she worries that Jayson will catch on. We also learn that Jayson killed Robbie's brother because he was sleeping with Eryn. She loved him and seems to still hold guilt. Cliff proposes moving forward without her.

Tom Pelphrey and Margarita Levieva in Task episode 3 on HBO | Photograph by Peter Kramer/HBO

Cliff's house becomes a new crime scene in Task episode 3

Tom and Grasso learn that the gun used in the robbery was previously used in a separate killing and belonged to a member of the Dark Hearts. They share that information with Jayson and Perry, alleging they have a leak, but their lines of questioning aren't met with kindness from the gang members. But now they have questions of their own. Aleah and Lizzie visit a construction site asking for information about Peaches' business with the gang and potential whereabouts on Sam.

While Maeve teaches Sam to swim and Emily meets with Ethan in jail, Robbie and Cliff stop by Cliff's friend Ray's house to ask him if he can help them move the product. He suggests approaching someone named Lee Whitehead for help. One of the construction workers brings Aleah and Lizzie information about getting an engagement ring and a wad of cash by robbing drug houses. The construction worker names Cliff as partner in the scheme through his garbage pickup job.

Aleah and Lizzie share their findings with Tom and Grasso, and they're ready to surveil Cliff's house with SWAT on standby. When the team enters the house, it's in the process of being robbed by a pair of masked robbers. One attacks Tom and attempts to get away before getting handcuffed (it's Ray's partner Shelley) and the other runs off down the street with Lizzie and Grasso in pursuit. After hitting his head and sustaining an injury, Tom believes he sees Susan at the top of the stairs.

Lizzie catches up to the other robber (it's Ray) and struggles before Grasso arrives with the assist and an arrest. Robbie and Cliff drive up to Cliff's house and notice all of the police on the street. They turn down a different street to remain unseen and wonder what they're going to do. Tom has a concussion but refuses medical treatment and gets back to work questioning Ray as Aleah and Lizzie question Shelley. Aleah opens up about her experience in an abusive relationship.

Fabien Frankel and Mark Ruffalo in Task episode 3 on HBO | Photograph by Peter Kramer/HBO

Grasso, Lizzie, or Aleah might be a mole in Tom's task force

Shelley admits that Cliff and another man (who we know is Robbie) stopped by their house to ask for Ray's help with moving drugs. After that visit, Ray forced Shelley to rob Cliff's house to steal the drugs and get the pay day for himself. Ray wants a deal, but he doesn't remember who the other man was and tells the truth that they didn't have a kid with them. They use Ray's phone to Snapchat Cliff to set the meeting location with Lee Whitehead. Ray still gets sent to jail for violating his parole.

Robbie talks to Cliff about possible running away to Canada to free themselves from the situation while they get the Ray text about the meeting the next night. Robbie suggests scoping it out to see what they're getting into. While out to drinks with Grasso, Lizzie gets teased by fellow cops. Grasso toasts her to the full bar. Sara has a frank conversation with Tom about his condition. Emily overhears her dad's honesty about not be able to forgive Ethan.

In the morning, Tom learns from another agent that the gang member Jayson killed was Billy Prenderghast, Robbie's brother. He also reveals that a car pulled up outside Cliff's house and remained there for house. It's registered to Brandon Symentz, who belongs to the Dark Hearts. The agent seems to think that the Dark Hearts are getting information from someone inside the task force. Suddenly, he looks at his three team members much differently.

Task releases new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.