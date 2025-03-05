Tatiana Maslany lands a murderous new TV role, and we can't wait to binge-watch

Tatiana Maslany has a new show coming, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, and it’s already looking like a must-watch!

Apple TV+ has become one of the hottest streaming services around. The steamer has delivered some amazing shows that range from powerful drama to hilarious comedy to cutting-edge sci-fi. It helps that they can bring in some A-list actors to deliver the storylines.

Now coming up will be Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, a 10-episode half-hour dark comedy thriller series. No release date has been shared yet. The show comes from David J. Rosen. Per the logline, the show is about “a newly divorced mom (Maslany) who falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer.” We don’t know much more than that, but this seems to fall nicely into the Apple TV+ model of dark comedies that make for a fun binge.

Indeed, while Apple TV+ is good with their weekly releases, some shows can be more entertaining as one big binge. Given the run time, this one could be watched in just under five hours and likely be better that way. The show sounds like a wild tale involving flashbacks and twists, which makes for a great binge.

It also helps that it boasts a leading lady who’s proven she can handle any role and make this show a fantastic watch!

Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon's "The Monkey" - Arrivals | Leon Bennett/GettyImages

Why Tatiana Maslany is always worth watching

While she hasn’t made a huge impact in movies (yet!?), Maslany has carved out a sensational television career that showcases her as one of the most talented actresses of her time.

The actress broke out in 2013 in the BBC America series Orphan Black. Her performances as multiple clones won massive critical acclaim with viewers enthralled at how Maslany made each character so distinctive that you believed you were watching four or five different actresses.

Even the Emmys had to take notice, giving Maslany an Outstanding Leading Actress in a Drama statue in 2016. That boosted the show, which ended after five seasons. Since then, Maslany has stayed busy, with a role as a cult leader in HBO’s Perry Mason. She then took on the title role of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to handle the Marvel series with some fourth-wall-breaking comedy.

This is one of two big roles for Maslany, as she’s also set to star in the second season of Paramount+’s upcoming Starfleet Academy series. It’s better seeing her headline the series and it seems up her alley. The actress proved she can handle a seedy drama, a wild comedy or anything in between with great talent. She can delve into her character from a soccer mom to a sultry side and seeing her get her hands dirty should be a delight.

The show is underway, so filming hasn’t started. It thus won’t be coming until 2026, but when it arrives, Maslany’s presence alone guarantees Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed will be another must-watch show!

