Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 season 2 has a premiere date and new teaser trailers!
We finally have a date for when 1923 returns with season 2 on Paramount+. And we're definitely eager for the Yellowstone prequel series to come back!
While Yellowstone has been mired in backstage drama leading to Kevin Costner’s exit and the question of the show being cancelled, Taylor Sheridan’s TV universe is continuing. That includes 1923, the prequel series that chronicles the history of the Dutton clan following the 1883 series. The show was a big hit when it premiered on Paramount+ in 2022. The 2023 Hollywood strikes delayed season 2, but we finally have a date.
1923 season 2 will premiere Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 on Paramount+. You can expect to see new episodes dropping every Sunday. There will be a total of 8 episodes, just like the first season. For those who may have forgotten, 1923 is set in the titular year as Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) fights to keep his family ranch going while facing challenges from rivals to the changing times of the post-WWI era.
He’s aided by his faithful wife, Cara (Helen Mirren). Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, Jacob’s son Spencer (Brandon Skelnar), who survived the war, is making his way home. That has him meeting and falling in love with heiress Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer). The season 1 finale revealed that Teonna (Aminah Nieves) had barely escaped captivity with her being hunted.
On a ship to London, Spencer killed Alexandra’s fiancee in self-defense with her wealthy family, forcing Spencer to be left behind while Alexandra promised to wait for him. Elizabeth suffered a miscarriage while Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) pulled a move by paying off the Dutton debt and if Jacob couldn’t pay him back, Whitfield would own the ranch.
So what could come up next in season 2? Paramount+ has also shared two short but nice teasers hinting at the big storylines to come. Check them out below!
What’s coming up in 1923 season 2?
The teasers only give us glimpses of the action and drama to expect but promise a huge showdown with Jacob and his enemies, an emotional journey, and hopefully a reunion for Alexandra and Spencer. Overall, we expect 1923 season 2 will make another grand chapter in the larger Yellowstone universe.
1923 season 2 actually takes place in 1924 in Montana. Jacob is ready to fight to keep his ranch, no matter the cost, with Cara backing him up. Meanwhile, Spencer is trying to return home, unaware Alexandra is on a journey to find him. Here is the synopsis and some more first-look images shared by the streamer below:
"In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love."
1923 season 2 premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 on Paramount+.