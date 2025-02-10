Temptation Island finds new home at Netflix (Release date of the new season)

Your favorite guilty pleasure TV show will be making its return soon! Temptation Island is back, and the highly anticipated ninth season will be released in just one month. However, a big change is happening this season. Instead of airing on the USA Network like the show usually does, Temptation Island season 9 will drop on Netflix.

Yes, you read that right. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to this popular dating reality series and will be releasing a new season on its platform this March. This marks the first time the show will be available for streaming, as it has only previously aired on television. The exact release date for when the ninth season will drop on Netflix is Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Don't forget to mark off this date on your calendar!

This seems like a smart move on Netflix's part. The streaming giant is already home to several hit unscripted dating shows such as Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Ultimatum and Perfect Match. With the addition of Temptation Island, Netflix strengthens its position as the go-to platform for addictive, drama-filled dating content.

The reality series originally aired on Fox for three seasons (2001-2003) before being revived in 2019 and airing for five more seasons on the USA Network. Now, fans can look forward to Temptation Island season 9, which will soon be available on Netflix. With its new streaming home, viewers can expect a fresh wave of excitement as new couples face the ultimate test of their relationships.

American actor and TV show host Mark L. Walberg returns to host the ninth installment. He's a familiar face, as he hosted all the previous seasons of the dating series. In Temptation Island season 9, viewers will see four unmarried couples who are at a crossroads in their relationships test their bonds by living in separate villas—men with single women and women with single men. Throughout the experience, temptation and drama will challenge the couples. But in the end, each couple must decide whether to stay together, separate, or leave with someone new.

Unfortunately, no participants have been revealed yet. No trailer has been released either. However, we expect these details to be announced soon, along with the official trailer. The trailer should definitely come out by the end of February. Don't worry! We'll get back to you with the latest updates on Temptation Island season 9, so stay tuned to Show Snob.