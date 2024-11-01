The 13 best shows to stream this month (November 2024)
By Sandy C.
A new month means the arrival of new shows to stream across our favorite platforms. And though we are reaching the end of the year (seriously, how is it November already?), that doesn’t mean there aren’t still so many great shows to watch! In fact, there’s so much to keep you entertained all month long.
Whether you have a Netflix subscription or prefer to stay on HBO, have Hulu or Apple TV+, or any other streamer, there’s something for everyone. First, here’s a list of all November 2024 highlights, followed by our top three picks. As you can see, you’ve got your schedule packed and ready for streaming. All you will need are snacks!
What to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more
- Like Water for Chocolate, Nov. 3 on HBO
- Eat Slay Love, Nov. 7 on Peacock
- Citadel: Honey Bunny, Nov. 7 on Prime Video
- Outer Banks, Nov. 7 on Netflix
- The Penguin series finale, Nov. 10 on HBO
- Yellowstone season 5 part 2, Nov. 10 on Paramount Network
- The Day of the Jackal, Nov. 14 on Peacock
- Say Nothing, Nov. 14 on Hulu
- Bad Sisters season 2, Nov. 15 on Apple TV+
- Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, Nov. 15 on Netflix
- Dune: Prophecy season 1, Nov. 17 on HBO
- Landman, Nov. 17 on Paramount+
- Dancing with the Stars season 33 finale, Nov. 26 on Disney+ (simulcast on ABC)
The Day of the Jackal on Peacock
Out of everything coming out in November, I’m the most excited about The Day of the Jackal. Not only is Eddie Redmayne one of my favorite actors, but in the upcoming Peacock series, we get to see him portray a darker, more mysterious character, which is unlike anything we have seen him in before.
The Day of the Jackal follows Redmayne as the titular Jackal, an elite assassin-for-hire who authorities have tirelessly attempted to catch. The Jackal has slipped away every time anyone is close to bringing him in, but his luck may have run out when Bianca (Lashana Lynch) enters the picture. The series will include a total of 10 episodes. The first five will be available to stream on Nov. 14, with the remaining episodes arriving weekly, with the exception of a double finale coming Dec. 12.
Say Nothing on Hulu
Say Nothing on Hulu is another new series. The story is based on Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland, by Patrick Radden Keefe. Four different POV stories will be featured, but at the center of it all we’ll follow the disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of 10 children who seemingly vanished. The Hulumystery drama mystery-drama is set to include nine episodes, all of which will be available to stream on Nov. 14.
Dune: Prophecy on HBO (and Max)
HBO is taking us deeper into the world of Dune. And no, you don’t need to watch the movies ahead of the upcoming series, though I do recommend it. Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The series will follow two Harkonnen sisters as they prepare to fight against evil forces threatening the future of humankind. Dune: Prophecy stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, and others. Episodes will drop weekly starting Nov. 17.
What are you the most excited to stream this month?