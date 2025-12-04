The Abandons season 1 episode 2 recap: Constance pulls a fast one on Fiona

This post contains spoilers from The Abandons on Netflix from this point forward.

Netflix's new Western drama series The Abandons began with a premiere episode that dropped us right into the dangerous feud between the wealthy Van Ness family and the poor found family known as the Abandons. In the first episode, Willem Van Ness attacked Dahlia and in her defense, Fiona killed him. Together, the Abandons agreed to keep his death a secret.

The Abandons episode 2 begins with Victor Nibley, the mayor who is played by Patton Oswalt, getting mauled by a bear early in the morning. After morning preparations, the mayor's body is discovered in the middle of town square. They plan to track and hunt the bear in order to kill it in retaliation. The police drop by the Abandons to ask for help hunting the bear.

Elias and Trisha are still maintaining their secret star-crossed lovers relationship, though they aren't hiding it very well. Constance attempts to at least pretend to bury the hatchet with Fiona since they are working together on the bear hunt, but Fiona isn't having it. There's also already tension between the men on the bear hunt. Roache connects with Trisha over their shared interest in the piano.

The Abandons. (L to R) Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness and Lena Headey as Fiona Nolan in Episode 102 of The Abandons | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix 2025 ©

Fiona discovers a new betrayal from an old friend

Constance catches them playing the piano together, which is awkward, but he doesn't give her any good news about finding Willem. There's no trace of him, and we know why. Albert and Elias team with Garret on the bear hunt, and Albert has to mediate the tension between Elias and Garret. Using a pig as bait, the men finally attract the bear and shoot it to death (this happens offscreen).

Not letting what she saw go, Constance informs Trisha that she hired Roache to find Willem. They might soon have to accept the reality that Willem is gone. Meanwhile, Fiona and Dahlia entertaining the visiting priest Killian, who received a promotion and won't be able to visit Angel's Ridge as often as he once did. He tries to give Fiona monetary gifts, but she doesn't accept them.

Dahlia still has guilt about killing Willem and keeping it a secret, worrying about what she will say to the priest during confession. Fiona assures her that his death isn't her sin. Constance joins Fiona in one of the church pews and opens up about how she feels in the wake of Willem's death. It's by far the most civil and understanding conversation the two have shared yet.

Constance worries about the fate of her family's wealth when Mr. Vanderbilt finds himself in the position of possibly pulling his stake. Fiona and her group rush after Father Duffy on his way out of town when she discovers that he lied about how he received his new fortune. He's teamed up with Constance and turned against them. Elias holds him at gunpoint, but Killian rides off with their secrets.

