The Abandons season 1 episode 4 recap: The body is finally discovered

This post contains spoilers from The Abandons on Netflix from this point forward.

Following the past three episodes' worth of questionable choices, including feeding a dead man to the wolves (literally) to cover-up her first crime, The Abandons episode 4 opens with Fiona praying to God and asking for help. All of the stress of what they have been going through leads to tension within the Abandons. Elias blames Fiona's darkness for putting them in danger.

Roache apologizes to Constance for not being able to find Willem, but he has tracked down the guns that she needs to give to the Cayuse. Even though Elias and Trisha left things on ice in episode 3, he seeks her out to make sure that she's okay after learning the truth about her mother's connection to the outlaw Roache. Albert interrupts them with a whistle, and they plan to meet later.

Lilla Belle steals an item from a man's saddle, insisting that it doesn't belong to him, but he punches her for stealing. Fiona and Dahlia fight back in her defense, and the dust-up is brought to an end up a gunshot in the air. Constance is approached for help providing the rowdy children a steady teacher. Albert introduces himself to Lucinda Burrell, who's from Trinidad. Are those sparks?

The Abandons. (L to R) Michiel Huisman as Roache and Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness in Episode 104 of The Abandons | Cr. Chris Large/Netflix 2024 ©

A major development in Willem's murder mystery

Constance talks to Albert about his education and fits him in a suit to dress the part as the new teacher in town. He's now in charge of the classroom, and some of the townsfolk aren't happy about Albert becoming the teacher. Dahlia and Lilla Belle gift Walter a new dog after his was killed in the first episode. He's not ready to welcome a new dog into his life, but he's willing to give it a try.

When Fiona finds out that Albert became the new teacher at Constance's request, she's furious and immediately confronts Constance. She's not happy that Albert's employed by the Van Ness family. She worries what could happen, like Constance pulling him away from her the same way she did with Duffy. A man comes into the classroom after hours to beat Albert, but Fiona stops him.

Constance threats to shut down a bazaar until the owner agrees to sell her his guns. Back at home, Garret and Trisha have a moment of connection of the passings of their father and brother. Lucinda visits Albert in his classroom and they grow closer. Fiona asks Elias about his crush on Trisha without judgment as he runs out to meet her as planned. She reveals that she feels like a stranger in her family. Finally, they act on their feelings and share a kiss.

The Marshals arrive in town with a body wagon, which creates a large scene in town. They give Constance the ring and WVN monogrammed handkerchief that were found with the body. The marshals show Constance the body, but she doesn't immediately respond to the question regarding whether it's Willem. She looks at Fiona across the way. What will she say?

