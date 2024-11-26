The Agency release schedule on Paramount+ and Showtime
By Sandy C.
If you can’t get enough of the spy thriller genre, welcome to the club! And when said thrillers are paired with a brilliant cast? Consider us here at Show Snob absolutely sold! Need another of these series to add to your to-watch list? Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming Showtime series The Agency.
The 2024 year may be coming to a close here soon, but there are still great shows up ahead. At the top of our list is The Agency, an espionage thriller that is based on the French series Le Bureau des Legendes (which translates to “The Legends Bureau”) created by Eric Rochant. The upcoming series is expected to be a modern, fresh take. The Agency’s star-studded cast includes Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Richard Gere, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, and John Magaro.
Honestly, you had me at Michael Fassbender. The last series the actor starred in was the documentary Michael Fassbender: Road to Le Mans, so I’m excited to see him take over the screen again. Showtime is also one of my favorite networks as they are known for their brilliant, clever stories.
The Agency will follow a spy agency in charge of training some of the best undercover agents in the business. Specifically, these agents take on long-term missions that require one to live under different identities for several years. Check out the exciting trailer below:
So when and where can you watch The Agency? We’ve got all the answers for you.
The Agency episode release schedule
The spy thriller premieres on Friday, Nov. 29, on the Paramount+ with Showtime plan – so you’ll need an account to watch. On Nov. 29, the first two episodes will be available to stream at about 12:01 a.m. PT (which is 3:01 a.m. ET). After the two-episode premiere, one episode will drop weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET, starting on Dec. 8. The schedule should look something like this:
- Episode 1 and episode 2 stream on Nov. 29
- Episode 3 streams on Dec. 8
- Episode 4 streams on Dec. 15
- Episode 5 streams on Dec. 22
- Episode 6 streams on Dec. 29
- Episode 7 streams on Jan. 5
- Episode 8 streams on Jan. 12
- Episode 9 streams on Jan. 19
- Episode 10 streams on Jan. 26
The above episode schedule has not been confirmed by Paramount+, this is only based on what we know. But if anything changes, we’ll update this post! As for international fans, such as audiences in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany, Latin America, and Brazil, they can stream The Agency on Paramount+.