The Australian Office just released on Prime Video: Here's what critics (and fans) are saying
By Sandy C.
The Office fans have moved overseas and we seem to have mixed feelings about our new work place. The Australian version of The Office is now streaming on Prime Video and if you're unsure about it we're here to help by sharing what both critics and fans have to say.
Fans of the original series starring Steve Carell and John Krasinski were apprehensive about the launch of a remake. Simply put, The Office is a precious gem to many. Based on the British series of the same name (starring Ricky Gervais), The Office 2024 takes us to Australia, where audiences follow the employees of Finley Craddick, a packaging company. The concept of both the British series and the American version are the same, more or less. It is a workplace comedy/mockumentary. What brings it to life are the colorful characters, all led by a larger-than-life boss.
In 2024's The Office, we have Hannah Howard (Felicity Ward) leading her team. Is she leading them well? Umm...that all depends on your personal opinion. Check out the trailer for the Prime Video series above.
I don't know about you, but it seems like a good time. It definitely took several notes from the US version and you can see which characters inspired the ones for this new The Office. But at the same time, it seems like its own thing. The Office 2024 doesn't appear to want to copy and paste, but do its own thing, instead.
Critics love The Office. Fans? Not so much!
Over at Rotten Tomatoes, critics have given The Office 2024 a fresh score of 64%. This is from a total of 11 reviews, so there are more to come that will surely impact the score. However, fans were less than kind as The Office 2024 sits with a 39% rotten score from audiences. It's important to note, though, that this score is from over 100 reviews. Comparing 100+ audience reviews to 11 from critics is just not fair. Are these rotten reviews from angry, loyal fans of Steve Carell's The Office? Are they unbiased reviews?
Notes from critics
"The Office Australia is not a catastrophe. It’s not a meltdown, it’s not a wreck and it’s not even bad. It’s also not a revelation, boundary-pushing or the funniest thing you’ll ever watch. What it is, is fine."- Wenlei Ma, The Nightly
"It might jar at first, but stick with it; it’s genuinely funny. It’s not groundbreaking, but it was never intended to be."- Kylie Northover, The Age
"The Office Australia delivers sharp, funny workplace humor with a refreshing female lead and quirky cast."- Tania Hussain, Collider
Notes from the audience
"Was really looking forward to a female version and this is such a let down."- Thomas W.
"This is the worst TV show I have sat down to watch and it doesn't take much to get a laugh out of me. Really unfunny."- Chad H.
"if score could be negative I would give it -10000000000000000"- Dos D.
The only thing you can do is check out the series for yourself, now streaming on Prime Video! I always tend to lean more towards the fans, but I don't know, I think I'll watch the first couple of episodes before I make up my mind about it!