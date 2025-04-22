The Bear and White Lotus stars headed to Apple TV+ for new rom-com series

Apple TV+ has just set a new rom-com series, and you won't believe who is confirmed to star in it. It's titled Prodigies, and it stars a combination of actors that we definitely weren't expecting but are looking forward to seeing together on screen.

Are you a fan of the Hulu comedy-drama series The Bear and HBO's black comedy anthology series The White Lotus? If so, you're in for a treat! Starring opposite each other in this upcoming Apple TV+ series are Ayo Edebiri and Will Sharpe. Edebiri is best known for playing the role of young chef Sydney Adamu in The Bear, while Sharpe portrayed the role of Ethan Spiller in the second season of The White Lotus. Both will be playing much different roles in Prodigies, but talented actors such as them should have no problem embodying their new characters.

Will Sharpe in The White Lotus season 2 | HBO

Sharpe not only stars in the new series but also serves as the creator, writer, and executive producer. Edebiri is also signed on to the project as an executive producer. In addition, Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear, and Katie Carpenter will executive produce for Sister. Sister is also the production company behind the show. This company is known for being behind Netflix's hit spy thriller series Black Doves as well. That being said, I'd say Prodigies is in excellent hands, with a powerhouse team behind it both in front of and behind the camera.

In the rom-com series, Sharpe and Edebiri play as Ren and Didi, two former child prodigies who have been together since childhood and are now in their early 30s. They feel that their lives have become quite ordinary compared to the extraordinary potential they once had when they were younger. This feeling of dissatisfaction also causes them to start questioning their relationship and whether it is still fulfilling or living up to what they had hoped for.

Besides Sharpe and Edebiri, no other actors have been attached to this project yet. It's also unknown who will be taking on directing duties. However, we can expect some exciting announcements soon as the rest of the cast and crew are finalized.

Until more information is revealed about this new Apple TV+ series, you can watch some of Sharpe and Edebiri's older work. We recommend checking out Casualty and Giri/Haji if you want to see Sharpe's incredible range, or Bottoms and Opus for a look at Edebiri’s comedic and dramatic versatility.