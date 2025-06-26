The Bear season 4 episode 4 recap: Sydney makes a big decision

After Carmy's very personal journey to Claire's house in The Bear season 4 episode 3, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) is the focus of the next episode. With a big decision looming, will Sydney finally make it?

The Bear season 4 season 4, which was written by Edebiri and Lionel Boyce, who stars as Marcus, begins with Sydney paying a visit to Shapiro (Adam Shapiro) at his new place. He walks Syd through the restaurant, which is in the middle of the remodel. It's pretty barebones at the moment, but Shapiro has big dreams for his restaurant. He even wants to give his employees healthcare. How radical, right?!

And, it's not just healthcare. Shapiro wants to invest in their employees' learning, development, and more. It all sounds great, but we can all tell that Syd is just not as interested or invested in this new business. Her heart is and always has been with The Bear, especially as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and the fam are figuring their stuff out.

Later, Sydney visits her cousin, Chantel (Danielle Deadwyler), to get her hair done, but there's a little mix-up, and Chantel has to watch her cousin's daughter, TJ (Arion King), while she runs to the shop for supplies to finish Syd's hair.

Chantel and TJ don't have much food at their house, so they walk to the store to pick up some snacks. While there, she tells Syd about a big decision she's facing. She's trying to decide if she should go to a sleepover or not. While teaching her to cook some Hamburger Helper, Syd tries to offer some advice about the sleepover by using her decision to leave The Bear or not. It's a mess, but I think that speaks to just how much this decision is weighing on Sydney. Now, she's running out of time to make this decision.

There have been a few scenes this season, probably one in each episode, that just get right to the heart of the issues these characters are going through, and this is absolutely that moment in episode 4. It's such a wild ride watching Syd come up with weird sleepover, house, and pizza analogies that a child could understand. Syd basically wants to stay at The Bear, but she's unsure if she will be able to actually make an impact and fix the issues at The Bear. She's also worried it will ruin the relationships with her best friends at The Bear.

Sydney plans to leave The Bear

At the end of the episode, Syd makes plans to meet up with her cousin and another friend, Mary, in a few weeks for a big night out. Syd is stressed out! Before she leaves, TJ tells Syd that she's going to go to the sleepover. So, Sydney sorted out one problem for the day, but will she figure out her own?

As she leaves, she looks at her phone and sees a bunch of mixed texts from Carmy. Then, she calls Shapiro to go over some paperwork at the new restaurant. It appears that she has made her decision, but is it final? Is it the right one? And, she hasn't even told Carmy and the team at The Bear yet.

Well, this is going to be quite the dramatic! I'm a little disappointed in Syd's decision, and maybe this isn't the final, final answer, you know? I just love the dynamic of Syd, Carmy, and Richie building this business together. I'm secretly rooting for Marcus and Syd to, not even date, but just continue their friendship, too. I feel like this is going to throw a big wrench in the gears, and it's something that likely won't be resolved this season if Syd chooses to leave.

How can anyone blame her, though? The Bear is on the way out, right? Cicero is still planning to close the restaurant. But, remember that moment in episode 3 when the single man at the table compliments the dish and Richie reveals that it was a Chef Sydney creation? That moment looms large right about now, and I don't think we've seen the payoff of that scene yet.

We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out in The Bear season 4 episode 5 on Hulu! For now, things are not looking good for keeping Syd at The Bear.

