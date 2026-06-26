The Bear season 5 episode 3 recap: There's a new Chef in town

At the end of The Bear season 5 episode 2, "Lamb," things were building to the breaking point. The gang is pushing foward to service, but everywhere they look, things are getting in the way and going wrong.

In The Bear season 5 episode 3, "Mint," the team is five hours from service, and there's an awkward moment when Carmy starts to announce that to the team, but then he remembers that's not his job anymore. Sydney lets the team know, but this is not the first sign of rising tension.

Carmy wants Sydney to tell the team he's leaving and she's in charge

Carmy also tells Sydney that it would be a good time to tell the team that he's leaving. He wants her to do it to make sure that they think it was a mutual decision, but we know that it isn't a mutual decision at all.

The whole team is working together with a lot of stress. Richie and the Faks are trying to stop the leaks. Ted is on the roof trying to cut off the water at the source. And, to make matters worse, there's a spoon thief. Richie puts Ebrahim on it.

Throughout the episode, the temperature starts to rise as they get closer to service. It's starting to get a little heated, and that awkward tension continues throughout the episode.

Sugar enters the kitchen once more to talk numbers and service. With the lack of resources, and no caviar, they are one course short. Instead of trying to make something out of nothing, Sugar suggests cutting one of the courses and delivering dessert early to get the table clear and hopefully squeeze in another customer.

FX's The Bear -- "Mint" -- Season 5, Episode 3 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich, Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto, Sarah Ramos as Jessica, Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. CR: FX

The reservation app overbooks the restaurant

There's one major problem mounting, though. Somehow, this situation continues to get worse. Jess realizes that they have three full turns on the reservation app. In other words, three turns means that they will have a full restaurant three different times throughout the night.

The team has a major discussion about what to do. Richie and Carmy want to make it work for the money while Jess, Sydney, and Sugar don't think it's a good idea. When it comes down to it, Carmy leaves the floor open for Sydney to decide. She waffles, and then Carmy interrupts her. He tells everyone to buckle don, keep their heads down, and keep grooving.

Sydney accidentally slips up and tells the team Carmy quit in the worst way possible

Sydney gets frustrated, and she mocks him, "I quit, but sure, let's keep grooving." It's in front of the whole team, and they know that Carmy tried to quit. It definitely changes the entire mood in the room.

Carmy tries to save it. He tells them that he doesn't think he deserves to be the head chef of The Bear anymore. He doesn't find happiness in doing this, and he doesn't want to do it anymore. It's an emotional moment. He tells them that he loves them and that he's sorry.

Neil Fak storms off, and he tells Uncle Jimmy that Carm quit. Uncle Jimmy rushes into the room and tells Carmy off.

Now, they have four hours and 15 minutes left to service, and they still don't know how they're going to serve so many tables. They don't even know if they have enough food for all the customers.

FX's The Bear -- "Mint" -- Season 5, Episode 3 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. CR: FX

Sydney takes control of the kitchen

Sydney and Carmy finally have the conversation, quietly, in the kitchen. She apologizes for spoiling the news to everyone, and he apologizes for micromanaging. He wants her to be in charge and not care what he has to say. Syd can't keep doing this looking for Carmy's approval. She needs to just do it for herself.

Sydney does that. She re-draws the plates for Sugar and takes a moment for herself in the walk-in. When she comes out, she takes control. Everything seems like it's going to be great. She inspires them! This team might just pull this off.

Right in the middle of the epic speech, Ted, who has been walking around on the roof trying to get the water off the entire episode, falls through the ceiling right in the middle of the kitchen.

So far, through three episodes, only like eight or nine hours of show time has passed. How could so many bad things happen in that little time?

Hopefully, in The Bear season 5 episode 4, these characters can catch a break as they head into dinner service.