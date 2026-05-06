The Bear season 5 release date revealed, but the final season is shorter

After months and months of waiting for the premiere date, we finally know The Bear season 5 is officially coming to FX and Hulu next month. And, the premiere date arrives just a day after FX dropped a surprise episode of the series, "Gary," featuring Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach

FX officially announced The Bear season 5 premiere date will be on Thursday, June 25, 2026, on FX and Hulu. According to Deadline, you'll also be able to watch the full season on Disney+, which is the exclusive home of The Bear for those outside of the United States.

The late June premiere is exactly when we were expecting the new season of the series. Every season of the series has been released in late June since the show's premiere on June 23, 2022.

Unfortunately, it's not all good news for fans of The Bear. This is the final season after all. We've known that for a long time now. That's not the only bad news about The Bear season 5, either.

There are only eight episodes in The Bear season 5, which is two less than the second, third, and fourth seasons. It's in line with the episode count for the first season.

It's definitely interesting that we're getting two fewer episodes than the other seasons, but it probably makes sense given what happened at the end of the fourth season. We're running out of road in The Bear. We also know that Carmy wants out of the business. It's only a matter of time before he exits stage left, and it's probably going to happen sooner rather than later.

Having watched the fourth season and felt like the story with Carmy and the rest of the crew was becoming a little repetitive, it makes a lot of sense to wrap up the story in as few episodes as possible without dragging the story out more than it needs to be.

Still, it doesn't make me feel good, being a fan of this show, knowing that there are only eight episodes of The Bear left. Thankfully, the surprise episode kind of counts as a ninth episode of the season.

According to FX, the full cast of The Bear are returning for the final season, including Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Moss-Bachrach, and Abby Elliott. FX also confirmed that Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Ricky Staffieri, Oliver Platt, Will Poulter, and Jamie Lee Curtis will also return for season 5.

Here is the synopsis of the fifth and final season of The Bear, via FX:

"Premiering on June 25, the fifth and final season of FX’sThe Bear picks up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie and Natalie “Sugar” (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant “perfect” might not be the food, but the people."

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