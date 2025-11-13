The Beast in Me episode 3 recap: Nile threatens Aggie after [spoiler] is revealed

This post contains spoilers from The Beast in Me episode 3 on Netflix from this point forward. Trigger warning: Animal cruelty.

The Beast in Me episode 2 featured a chilling ending that included Agent Breton seemingly getting back in cahoots with Nile's security guard. Before getting more answers on that, episode 3 opens with an abrupt introduction to Nile's father Martin (Jonathan Banks), who allows his two young twin sons, Nile's half-brothers, to physically fight each other. It's an eye-opening characterization detail.

We also find out that Nile's security guard Wrecking Ball (Tim Guinee) is actually his Uncle Rick, Martin's brother. Behind Nile's back, Rick informs Martin about Aggie's book. Meanwhile, Aggie and Nile have their first interview session for the book, and she digs into stories about his career, legacy, family, and other deep topics. Aggie wants to meet his father and speak with him.

Nile also reveals that his mother died from ovarian cancer, which was partly caused from a number of miscarriages. He shares that his older brother Marty died of an overdose at age 31, and when Nile refused to have children to continue the Jarvis line, Martin remarried and had his now eight-year-old brothers. Later on, Nile invites Aggie to their birthday party to meet the whole family.

THE BEAST IN ME. (L to R) Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis and Jonathan Banks as Martin Jarvis in Episode 103 of The Beast in Me | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Nile threatens Aggie with a near-death experience for talking to Abbott

Nile and Martin connect for a meeting with Councilman Gold, and Martin immediately expresses his contempt for the book. Gold insists that they have the votes to shut down Benitez on Jarvis Yards and that he's on their side. It's a lot of pressure. Speaking of pressure, Nina drops by Shelley's studio to inquire about showing her work at her gallery. Shelley's initially wary, but she warms up to Nina.

Aggie stops by Abbott's depressing apartment and he allows her to look at Teddy Fenig's case file. Back at the Jarvis compound, Nile confronts Rick about spilling the beans about the book to his father. Rick continues his loose lips trend and tells Nile that Aggie has been speaking with Abbott. Remember, he broke into Aggie's house and spotted the note with the FBI agent's name on it.

Rick didn't share this news with Martin, but hearing about it is enough to spook Nile and make him worried about Aggie. While looking at Fenig's file, Aggie pokes holes in everything. There's no connection to Nile, but Aggie suggests looking into the ring he wears that tracks all of his vitals. Aggie also remembered the password to his computer where the data resides. Abbott agrees to team up.

During her meeting with Abbott, she takes a call from Nile and lies that she's writing at the library in the city. He asks to meet her at Jarvis Yards in 30 minutes. Abbott accompanies Aggie to keep her safe just in case. Nile takes Aggie to a scarily high story in the still-in-construction building to grill her about talking to Abbott. She admits that she is, but as background for the book. It's a tense conversation and Aggie fears that Nile could push her over the edge of the building.

THE BEAST IN ME. Natalie Morales as Shelley in Episode 103 of The Beast in Me | Cr. Chris Saunders/Netflix © 2024

Aggie and Abbott hatch a plan to hack Nile's data

Somehow, Aggie's brave enough to spit threats back to Nile and convince him to continue working together on the book. They negotiate a deal to give Nile some control over the direction of the book and leave Jarvis Yards. She returns to Abbott's car near tears and shaking in fear. Now they know that he's onto them, but they're in the clear for now. The party is the perfect distraction for them to hack into Nile's computer and steal his health data from his ring off of his computer.

Since Abbott's posted up at Nile's property, Breton is onto him about being involved with this case again. Aggie gives Abbott the signal when Nile and Nina leave for the party, giving him an opening to drug the dogs and climb over the property's stone fence. As if Nile didn't threaten her life the night before, Nile gives Aggie the lay of the land at his father's sweeping estate.

There's no love lost between Aggie and Martin, but when Nile and Martin get bad news from Gold about Jarvis Yards, Nile and Nina up and leave the party. Before they leave, Aggie expresses to Nina that Shelley showing at her gallery could be a conflict of interest, and after, she calls Abbott and forces him to rush to get out before he's seen.

On his way out, one of the dogs attacks his leg, and he punches the dog multiple times. It's a pretty rough scene between the injury and the animal cruelty. Abbott's able to get on the other side of the wall, but Nile hears the dog barking in the backyard. Always paranoid, he rushes out and looks over the wall but doesn't see anything. Just out of sight behind a giant rock, Abbott tends to his wound. Thankfully, in spite of the horrifying exit, Abbott was able to get the data.

