The Beast in Me episode 5 recap: Nina and Aggie close in on Nile's secrets

The Beast in Me episode 5 picks up where the previous episode left off, with Aggie and Nile sharing a drink. When she notices his injuries, he claims to have been jumped outside his office. Seemingly taking his word for it, she brings up the situation with the Ingrams. It's a real chess match of a conversation, as Nile takes the chance to bring up Abbott and the extent of their conversations.

Nile claims that Abbott was an addict who had been sidelined by the FBI before. He quickly realizes that Aggie seemed to want to believe Abbott's theory that Nile had killed Madison. Still, he doesn't hold it against her and continues their drink... or at least charming her into belief. They're drunk, Aggie's smoking, and Nile sings along to "Psycho Killer." This will be an interesting story for the book.

Back at Nile's house, Nina prepares for bed and calls Nile since she hasn't heard back from him. Aggie goes upstairs and gets angry when she finds Nile in Cooper's bedroom. He forces her to stay in the room and coaxes stories about her father and past out of her. He puts her into Cooper's bed to sleep and tucks her hair behind her ear. Does Nile actually care about Aggie? And why?

Nina becomes suspicious of Nile after his night with Aggie

When Nile returns home, Nina immediately asks where he was. He's honest that he spent the evening at Aggie's. Their tense conversation isn't the first time that we've seen that their marriage is toxic, but it's the most obvious and apparent example. She slaps him when he calls her the "side piece to a dead woman." After the slap, their interaction gets aggressive and then turns sexual. Yeah... toxic.

In the morning, Aggie cleans up in the house and looks at Shelley's painting with some sort of realization. When Nile leaves his house, Nina appears to also have a resolve. Nile heads into the city as the protests at Jarvis Yards have increased, including protestors that Martin and Rick have planted into the crowd. Nile removes the license plate from Abbott's car in a parking garage, where his body is stashed inside the trunk, as Breton asks questions about his whereabouts.

Nina asks Rick if he knows where Nile actually was the night before, but he admits he wasn't with him. Clearly, Nina doesn't fully believe that Nile was with Aggie the whole night. She tells Rick about the bruises on Nile's body. Meanwhile, Nile drives Abbott's car to an impound lot and pays a worker to have the car crushed immediately.

Aggie visits Shelley to apologize. She won't open the door without the chain, but Shelley allows Aggie to speak from outside. She admits that she misses her and might have wanted to unconsciously hurt her because of that. Aggie takes accountability for Teddy, for how she's treated Shelley, and for being lost without asking for much else but forgiveness. Shelley shuts the door and hopes that she "figures it out."

Aggie gets the proof she has been looking for

Surprisingly, Aggie receives a phone call from Madison's brother, Chris Ingram, asking to speak about her book. He demands to meet immediately about things his parents didn't admit about Nile. Speaking of Nile, he watches the blood leak from the trunk as Abbott's body is crushed in the trunk of his car. During the Benitez rally at Jarvis Yards, the planted protestors start a fight with the police to incite chaos.

Aggie meets with Chris at the park. He asks if Nile is paying her to write the book and what she's planning to write about him. She admits that she thinks she might have misjudged Nile. Chris says that their "belief" that Nile didn't kill Madison is simply self-preservation since all of their money is tied up in Jarvis Yards. The Ingram family can't afford to think Nile killed Madison.

Chris insists that Madison wasn't suicidal before her disappearance but that she did call him in fear of Nile. He regrets not acting then and thinking she was being dramatic. Chris also gives Aggie a box of items from Nile and Madison's penthouse that he didn't want Nile to have and that really show who his sister was. In the box, she finds birding journals, personal photos, and jewelry.

While flipping through Madison's birding journal, Aggie stop cold on a page that was ripped out. The tear is a complete match for the suicide note. Could it actually be the suicide note from her attempt two years before her supposed suicide? Aggie calls Abbott's burner phone as Nile's tossing his badge into the water. He reads the text messages Aggie's sending: "He killed Madison. I have proof." Nile texts back, as Abbott, to not tell anyone then throws the phone into the water. Checkmate?

