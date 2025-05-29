The Better Sister episode 4 recap: Dark family secrets come to light

Episode 3 ended with the shocking reveal of Chloe and Jake's secret affair, but The Better Sister episode 4 takes an unexpected turn, opening with Chloe experiencing a strange dream set during her and Nicky’s father’s funeral. Here's a recap of what all happens in the fourth episode of the thriller series titled "Gazpacho."

Warning: Major spoilers are ahead from The Better Sister episode 4.

(l-r) Cassandra Freeman (Janie), Elizabeth Banks (Nicky), Gabriel Sloyer (Jake), and Jessica Biel (Chloe) in The Better Sister | Jojo Whilden/Prime Video

Nicky reveals to Chloe a dark secret from her past

In Chloe’s dream, she talks with the ghost of her deceased father, who soon leaves her alone to converse with the funeral guests. Chloe then notices her mother pounding on her father’s casket, seemingly trying to keep it shut. Suddenly, a young Ethan appears, and Chloe looks down to see him holding a gun. She awakens from the bizarre dream after this.

The next morning, Chloe shares her dream with Nicky, and they both laugh about it. She then recalls the time she got her first period and how their mother immediately installed locks on their bedroom doors. Nicky looks at her weirdly after her story, but doesn't say anything. Chloe then receives a notification on her phone of a new New York Post article about her personal life. The article is titled "Sister Wife, Double Life: The Shocking Truth About Chloe Taylor."

While Nicky remains calm, Chloe is visibly distressed. She receives a text from Catherine asking to meet at her house. Just before leaving, Chloe tells Nicky that she never told anyone she’s Ethan’s biological mother. Nicky looks hurt but quickly masks her feelings. At Catherine’s place, Catherine expresses her disappointment that Chloe kept Ethan’s birth mother a secret. She also tells Chloe that the board meeting can no longer be postponed and that she will be speaking on Chloe’s behalf.

As Chloe prepares to leave Catherine’s house, she learns that Adam’s wake, which she thought might be canceled, is still set to take place later that day. Chloe then gets into her car while speaking on the phone with a funeral home. She requests that Adam's body be cremated that day.

As Nicky heads to an AAA meeting, a flashback reveals a moment from her childhood when her father gave her alcohol. The scene provides yet another look at the deep-rooted dysfunction in her early life. During the meeting, Nicky opens up about how much it hurts to see the state of her relationship with her sister. The meeting ends, and Nicky is approached by a man who was also in the meeting. He gives her some advice about repairing her relationship with her sister, suggesting that she comes clean to her about secrets she's kept hidden. Nicky seems open to taking his advice.

Meanwhile, Chloe visits Jake at his house and ends their secret relationship. With everything happening, especially Ethan’s imprisonment, she feels she can’t handle any more complications. Jake appears to accept her decision. However, as Chloe is leaving, she checks Jake’s phone and finds a text exchange between him and Bill. In the message, Jake admits to breaking into Chloe’s house while she was out but says he didn’t find anything of Adam’s. Chloe is left shocked by the text.

Nicky goes to see Ethan at the correctional facility where he’s being held. She’s heartbroken to see that he’s been seriously hurt. Ethan mentions that he’s been assigned a therapist, and Nicky reassures him that it’s a good thing. Before leaving, she promises to visit him as often as possible. Back at the penthouse, Chloe packs some of her belongings, as she'll be temporarily staying at the summer house until things are settled with Ethan.

When she gets to the summer house, she tells Nicky that Sanders has shared some good news. There’s a possibility that Ethan’s trial could be moved up. She then informs her that Catherine is expecting their attendance at her house later for Adam's wake. Before they leave, Nicky shares a deeply disturbing secret from her childhood involving their father. Their dad was an alcoholic, and one night he was so drunk that he got into Nicky's bed and tried to sleep with her.

She explains this to Chloe, but Chloe doesn't believe her. Nicky even adds that this incident is why their mother put locks on their doors, but Chloe still doesn't want to hear her out. The doorbell suddenly rings, and they answer it to find Detective Bowen on their doorstep. He hands over Adam's old wedding ring.

Chloe and Nicky arrive at Adam’s wake at Catherine’s home. Catherine lets Chloe know that the board has decided to put her on a temporary leave of absence from the magazine. Despite her displeasure with the decision, Chloe realizes she has no option but to accept it. Meanwhile, Nicky is spiraling after her conversation with Chloe earlier. She begins drinking several alcoholic drinks. Elsewhere, Chloe receives a text message from Sanders saying that Ethan's trial has been set. She goes to tell Nicky the good news and finds her drinking. She tries to get her to stop and go home, but she doesn't listen.

Elsewhere at the wake, Bill tells Jake that their partnership with Gentry Group is still going well even after Adam's death. Chloe heads back to the summer house and begins to wind down. She takes a bottle of wine and makes her way to the garage. While sitting in Adam's car, she finds a business card for an FBI agent named Edward Olivero. She calls the phone number on the card. The episode then cuts to two men in a black car. One of their phones starts ringing. That's who Chloe is calling. It appears they've been waiting for her to contact them.

Meanwhile, Nicky arrives back at the summer house after sleeping with one of the workers at the wake. She gets in the pool and envisions both her father and Adam in there with her. She freaks out and dives underwater. The episode ends here.

The Better Sister starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks is streaming now only on Prime Video.