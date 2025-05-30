The Better Sister episode 6 recap: Chloe takes the stand and drops a bomb

This post contains spoilers from The Better Sister episode 6 from this point forward.

Ethan's bombshell at the end of episode 5, that he had been writing mean comments about Chloe online, creates immediate mayhem in The Better Sister episode 6. After a flashback to Adam in confession, which attempts to shade in his motives but rings hollow, the real drama begins. Nicky's angry that Ethan had to aim for Chloe's attention online.

They put on quite the display in the courtroom lobby, with Nicky giving a push that leads to Chloe missing Nicky's face a landing a hit on Nan. Nicky slaps Chloe back, her unruly behavior forcing Nan to handcuff her and put her in the back of her squad car. No one's pressing charges for the altercation, and Michelle pulls the sisters away for a chat.

Without a real second suspect, it's crunch time for Michelle to find someone else to point the finger to. Since that's the name of the game, Chloe heads into the city to steal files from Adam's computer at Braddock & Braddock under the guise of "getting his things." She has mere moments to snoop and add files to a hard drive before Bill swoops in.

Chloe still gets plenty of information from Adam's calendar, like Jake being on every invite for Gentry Group meetings, even though the Gentry Group file itself ended up being already cleared. It's obvious that Bill has something to hide. Whether that has anything to do with Adam's murder remains to be seen, but he's an intriguing scapegoat.

Following up on his photos of Chloe and the FBI agent, Detective Bowers drops by the FBI to speak with Olivero, but he doesn't get access. Meanwhile, Chloe meets with Olivero to bring him the Gentry Group files, but he's not happy with what she's received. He's also pretty creepy and weird to her. She shouldn't have trusted this live wire.

Nicky keeps having memories of the past, including the day that Ethan nearly drowned in the pool. While wading in the ocean, her latest memory seems to spark a revelation that we're not privy to just yet. As Nicky faces the past, Chloe does the same with a visit to Jake to confront him about the meetings. They also have sex, but Chloe appears to be up to something.

Chloe's testimony leads to the jury's decision

The key Chloe found in Adam's office doesn't open his briefcase, but when Nicky breaks it open with her jewelry hammer, they find Adam's gun wrapped up in a dress shirt. The gravity of the situation hits home, and the sisters are more united than ever going into the next day of Ethan's trial, and it's a major day in court for Chloe and Nicky.

Both sisters take the stand to testify. Nicky's testimony seems to win over the court with her vulnerability and honesty. The prosecution paints her as a liar that turned her son into a lawyer over the secret flip phone. When Chloe takes the stand, with the support of Catherine and her team, it's far more emotional and revelatory than anyone expected.

While testifying, Chloe name-checks Bill and Jake to get them in the mix, but that's hardly the most shocking moment. Chloe outlines the physical abuse she faced from Adam. It's hard for Nicky to hear how she hid the abuse and never told Ethan, but she admits that Jake knew about the abuse because they had an affair. After implicating Jake and giving him motive, Jake takes the stand and refuses to answer questions. They have a new suspect.

Nicky quickly rushes out of the courtroom to cry in a bathroom stall, but Chloe finds her. She puts her hand underneath the stall and they hold hands. Michelle's closing arguments are a homerun that lead to Ethan being acquitted of all charges. Nicky rushes home to make dinner for the family. Chloe brings Ethan his "stolen" items and they clear the air. However, Ethan reveals that he staged the scene because he thought she had killed Adam.

