The Boroughs season 1 episode 2 recap and review: The Mourning After

Following a horrifying death scene to end The Boroughs episode 1, this second chapter of the Netflix original sci-fi series explores some hard-hitting themes as Sam Cooper tells an EMT that a "thing" attacked his friend.

There's something seriously savage hiding within the walls of the eponymous retirement home, and episode 2 largely centers on Sam's detective work. He goes to visit Edward and learns a tiny bit more about the monster from episode 1.

We also learn more about Art, as he hikes and smokes some weed, and Renee, during her Pilates session. There's also the former doctor in Wally Baker, who visits a former colleague for updates on his cancer. It's then we learn through a bit of exposition that Jack had been sleeping with Judy, the latter of whom starts to suspect that Sam was involved with the death.

All the while, Sam continues searching for clues, and he eventually finds success in one of his bathroom lights. It's there he finds a key, and attached to it is a doggy tag that directs Sam to a storage unit. We also get several scenes with Art as he reveals to the audience a rundown shack where he grows mushrooms and cares for a crow named Broosky.

The Boroughs. Geena Davis as Renee in The Boroughs. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

An Intriguing Subplot

Perhaps most intriguing from episode 2 would be Art's encounter with the birds. There are also some interesting security guards: Paz Navarro and Hank Williams, played by Carlos Miranda and Eric Edelstein, respectively. The former develops something of a relationship with Renee, adding yet another dynamic to an already complex character web.

It's within that dynamic that something of a subplot arises: A local quartz thief creates a buzz around the community, and it seems like Hank is involved. The two agree to solve the case on their own as Renee continues to grieve over the loss of her friend.

They hold a memorial for Jack, and Judy storms off due to Wally and Renee's inability to stop whispering. Joining in the whispers is Sam, who insists that Wally follow him to his house. It's there he shows Wally what he found in the storage unit, this final sequence of the episode showing that there's much about the creature of which Sam is not yet aware.

To be expected, but the manner in which he uses the creature's blood to enact a certain set piece arguably results in the highlight of episode 2 as a whole.

On top of the intrigue that was built with the episode's final scene, The Boroughs continues to show that this roster of famous performers are still more than capable of exploring the human condition. Geena Davis and Clarke Peters are obvious standouts, along with Alfred Molina as the cast's fearless leader.

His character ventures headfirst into the unknown, attempting to prove his sanity, if not only to himself, and to make Sam all the more compelling, he traverses specific dynamics within his close-knit group. This is a true showcase for everyone involved, their performances bolstering the quality of The Boroughs episode 2.