The Boys season 5 release date, time, schedule, and what you need to know

The final season of The Boys has finally arrived!

The Boys season 5 officially premieres on Wednesday, April 8, with the first two episodes available to stream on Prime Video. According to reports, The Boys season 5 episodes will be released at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

The Boys season 5 release schedule

There are eight episodes in The Boys season 5! Each episode drops weekly on Wednesdays throughout the final season until Wednesday, May 20.

"15 Inches of Sheer Dynamite" (Episode 1): Wednesday, April 8

Episode 2: Wednesday, April 8

Episode 3: Wednesday, April 15

Episode 4: Wednesday, April 22

Episode 5: Wednesday, April 29

Episode 6: Wednesday, May 6

Episode 7: Wednesday, May 13

Episode 8: Wednesday, May 20

As per usual, all of these episodes are exclusive to Prime Video. Here's to hoping they stick the landing just as well as they took off.

The Boys season 5 cast

In the final season of the Prime Video series, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and Jack Quaid are set to return as Butcher, Homelander, Starlight, and Hughie, but there's not many who know just how many of these characters will live to tell the tale.

They'll be joined by Laz Alonso, Jessie T. Usher, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, Nathan Mitchell, Chace Crawford, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Cameron Crovetti, Jensen Ackles, Colby Minifie, and more.

The first trailer for The Boys season 5, which was released in December 2025, featured several brand-new cast members such as Jared Padalecki, co-star of Ackles in the hit series Supernatural (2005-2020). The latter performer appeared as fan-favorite character Soldier Boy in season three of The Boys, and now he returns to the scene alongside his frequent collaborator.

What to expect in The Boys season 5

Deaths are abound in season five of The Boys, and while fans of the comic book source material have a good idea as to who will be killed off, more casual followers are completely in the dark. There will definitely be a clash between Butcher and Homelander, but that should go down toward the season's end. Everything else is up in the air, and audiences are already anxious over the mania that's to come.

Since the season four finale of The Boys as it aired in 2024, fans have been speculating on what sort of power Ashley Barrett may develop after taking Compound V, and of course, there have been plenty of predictions as to who will be killed off. It should also be intriguing to discover the role of the Gen V characters, as season two of that particular spinoff set the stage for a grand finale that will set TV ablaze.

And, for those who don't know, The Boys is based on the graphic novel series from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the illustrator. Their series kicked off in 2006, revolving around Hughie Campbell as he and Annie January are recruited into The Boys, a CIA-affiliated assembly led by Billy Butcher that was formed to combat The Seven.

The latter moniker references a group of multi-dimensional superheroes who are led by a dastardly villain. The antagonist’s name is Homelander, and he’s designed to resemble Superman per the DC Universe, from his superhuman strength and heat vision to his supersonic flight and glossy, combed-over hairdo. The difference between Homelander and Superman is just about everything else.

On top of Homelander, other members of The Seven include The Deep and A-Train, spoofs of Aquaman and The Flash, respectively. Famous characters, as while the comics were only popular among the medium's hardcore fans, The Boys acquired a whole new fanbase thanks to its adaptation that's exclusive to Prime Video.

Receiving some prominent acclaim for its inaugural four seasons, The Boys has also spawned a couple of fan-favorite spinoffs, proving to be a tentpole property for Prime Video. Everything comes to end with the climactic season 5, which is set to kick off on April 8.

Stay tuned for more news about The Boys season 5!