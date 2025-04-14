The Boys star gives exciting update on final season: Fans will be 'surprised' and 'shocked'

It’s hard to believe that The Boys is heading into its final season, and if we’re being honest, we’re not prepared to say goodbye to Amazon’s superhero drama.

All good things must come to an end eventually, and that includes The Boys, which is choosing to go out on top rather than overstaying its welcome. This is something that we can appreciate, even if we’re not ready to see the show end just yet. There have been many incredible shows that stuck around a bit too long and ended up tarnishing their legacy in the process due to the quality inevitability getting worse as the years rolled on.

Fortunately, it seems like The Boys will definitely be going out on a high, and the latest update from series star Anthony Starr suggests the ending is going to leave some fans feeling shocked, surprised, and very, very entertained.

“The scripts, I've got to say, in typical Boys fashion, I never see it coming with this show. Every time I think I know what's going to happen, something else happens. This was no exception, these last scripts. I'm six deep. I haven't seen the penultimate finale yet, but I know what happens, and I think fans are going to be either surprised or shocked, depending on their nervous system, but very, very entertained,” Starr revealed in a new interview with Collider.

Well, we’re definitely intrigued!

Honestly, Starr’s comments more than check out for The Boys, which has never played it safe and always found new ways to shock viewers with its storylines. There is no telling what Eric Kripke and the writers have cooked up for the final eight episodes of the show, but with the series coming to an end, we imagine they’re going to take some of their biggest swings yet. This is sure to lead to plenty of shocking and unexpected moments, and it’ll be exciting to see how exactly the show ends.

While the show is based on a comic series, the show has taken some creative liberties in the past, and we imagine they're going to possibly take a few more when it comes to crafting the perfect ending. After all, while the creative team will likely aim to honor the source material, we imagine they're going to want to shake things up slightly to give the show an original ending that fans might not see coming.

Starr’s promise of the final episodes delivering is great, but that’s not really a surprise as this show is incredible, and we fully expect its final season will be among the best episodes the show has turned out yet. What is a surprise is to know that he’s only seen scripts for six of the season’s eight episodes, as that offers up a hint as to where the show is in production.

Typically, actors get scripts for episodes a few days before filming begins. Starr mentioning being six scripts deep into the season seems to suggest they’re past the halfway point of filming, which aligns with many of the filming timelines for The Boys season 5. Many reports have suggested filming on the final season will run until roughly mid-2025. If they’re six scripts deep, that would suggest filming is nearing the final stretch, which is definitely exciting news.

Once filming wraps, the show will enter post-production, where special effects and all the magic that goes into producing the final product begins. Should filming wrap sometime in June, that would pave the way for post-production to be completed in the second half of the year, ensuring the final season arrives sometime in 2026.

While waiting for the final season until 2026 seems unbearable, the good news is that we will get a new season of The Boys: Gen V this year which should help tide us over until The Boys season 5 is finally ready to drop on Amazon!