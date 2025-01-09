We have our winners! But The Challenge 40 season isn't over just yet

Spoilers ahead from The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras season finale.

Weeks and weeks of competitions and eliminations and miles upon miles of swimming have all come down to the two-part season finale of The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras. Even though the winners have been crowned and we can now look ahead to the upcoming new season of All Stars, there's still some unfinished business to attend to for season 40: The drama-filled reunion!

In the end, Jordan won for the men, while Jenny and Rachel tied for first place for the women. The Karma Vote helped propel Rachel from third place to tied for first, resulting in Michele taking third place, though she was one point away from a three-way tie for first (and two points from winning!). The contestants will surely get into the nitty gritty of the results when they reunite.

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras - MTV | Courtesy of Paramount Press

The Challenge 40 reunion special premiere date

If you're hungry for more from The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras, you only have to wait another week for the saga to continue. The reunion special will air on MTV on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET and last for an hour and a half, ending at 9:30. But wait, there's more good news!

According to MTV's schedule that's only the first part of the reunion. The second part will likely air the following Wednesday, Jan. 22, one week before All Stars 5 makes its premiere on MTV. As the biggest celebration of the franchise yet, and the show's biggest crop of cast members yet, we're going to need a two-part reunion to get through all the ins and outs.

Here's the official synopsis for part 1 of the reunion special via MTV:

"Four eras of Challenge icons clash one last time on the Reunion stage. Laurel and Cara set the record straight. Bananas calls Devin out for being a hypocrite. Surprise guests shake up the Reunion and the targeted flip the script on their targeters."

We have seen how reunions go down in the past, and this one has the potential to be one of the spiciest yet, given how extensive the experience was and how many people were cohabitating in The Challenge house this season. While there was plenty of game drama, some personal conflicts occurred during the season, most especially that between Cara Maria and Laurel. In the preview for the reunion, Laurel can be seen flipping the bird to someone.

The back and forth between the two has been going on for many years and many seasons, and even though the synopsis claims the rivals turned "sisters" turned rivals again will set the record straight, their story probably isn't over yet. On top of their drama, Johnny Bananas seems to have more words for Devin (for whatever reason), in spite of Michele and Devin still being together.

But the most interesting and intriguing part of the reunion synopsis has to be the tease of "surprise guests" and the targets getting a chance to "flip the script." Who could be coming out of the woodwork to "shake up" the reunion? Players eliminated early or players who weren't even in season 40? And what revenge could be in store for the targets? We can't wait for the fireworks!

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras reunion special airs Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.