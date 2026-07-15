The Challenge season 42 sets premiere date as MTV hit moves to a new network

Even nearly 30 years into its incredible run, The Challenge is still managing to make history. This time around, history's being made before fans can even watch the latest batch of challengers compete. While the series was once a staple original series on MTV, that's officially coming to an end when season 42 premieres this summer. The series is moving to a new network.

The Challenge season 42, which once again takes on the Cutthroat subtitle like in season 20, will exclusively premiere on Paramount+ as an original to the streaming service. The new season begins streaming on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and if you're hoping that it will air on MTV concurrently, that's not happening. The MTV era of The Challenge is over (at least for now).

It's tough for long-time fans of The Challenge, who have been watching since the Read World/Road Rules Challenge days (guilty!), but the move makes sense for the series moving forward. And with this massive change of pace coming up in August, Paramount+ is pulling out all the stops to give Cutthroat II a warm welcome, including another rematch between CT and Bananas.

Key Art for The Challenge, Season 42, streaming on Paramount+ 2026 | Photo Credit: Jonne Roriz/Paramount+ © 2026 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved

The Challenge season 42 was filmed in Thailand and, as usual, features a mixture of seasoned veterans and newcomers to the franchise battling it out for the grand prize. This time around, the 24 challengers will be split into three teams in the ultimate grudge match for $500,000, but this take on the Cutthroat game has upped the ante. It's a whole new world for the competitors!

Paramount+ shared the synopsis for Cutthroat II in its press release:

"In this bold new era, the Challengers will be divided into three teams and the only way to take home a share of the cash prize, is to cross the finish line together as a unit. To win, nominated captains must balance their hunger for dominance with the need for loyalty, or risk losing their power while solo players must prove they can be team players or lose their chance at the winnings."

In addition to CT and Bananas returning for this new edition of Cutthroat, since they had some very memorable history in the first edition 16 years ago, fellow veteran Brad Fiorenza also returns. He last won a season of the series on the first Cutthroat, and he's coming back again in an attempt to reclaim his title among other champions like Cara Maria, Tori Deal, and Chris Underwood.

Check out the full season 42 cast below along with the reality series on which they first originated:

Adrienne Naylor — Married at First Sight UK 8

Alexis Lete — Deal or No Deal Island 2

Anna Leigh Wilson — The Amazing Race 35

Brad Fiorenza — The Real Wold: San Diego

Cara Maria Sorbello — The Challenge: Fresh Meat II

Cassidy Clark — Survivor 43

Cedric Hodges — Big Brother 26

Chris Underwood — Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Cory Wharton — The Real World: Ex-Plosion

CT Tamburello — The Real World: Paris

Deb Chubb — Love Island USA 4

Izzy Fairthorne — Too Hot to Handle 3

Johnny Bananas — The Real World: Key West

Josh Goldstein — Love Island USA 3

Justin Hinsley — Cheer

Keanu Soto — Big Brother 27

Leonardo "Leo" Dionicio — Love Island USA 5

Michele Fitzgerald — Survivor: Kaôh Rōng

Nelson Thomas — Are You the One? 3

Reilly Smedley — Big Brother 25

Sydney Segal — Survivor 41

Tori Deal — Are You the One? 4

Will Gagnon — Are You the One? 9

Of course, TJ Lavin returns to host, and as the trailer teases, there's inevitably drama in the house that far extends past just the game. With all of these different personalities living under one roof, there's romances and betrayal galore, rife for bitter feuds that drive the game forward and will have everyone second guessing motives, especially when splitting or stealing the money is on the table.

With its move to Paramount+, The Challenge looks to have taken on a higher production quality that looks more in line with the early seasons of the All Stars spinoff, which were streaming exclusives until the Rivals season aired on MTV. It's crisp and clearing addicting, exactly what we're looking at add to our watch lists this summer and long into its eventual fall finale.