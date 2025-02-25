The Chosen season 5 could release on streaming sooner than you think

Just in time for the Easter holidays, a brand-new season of The Chosen is gearing up for release in March 2025, but we've also learned some exciting news about its streaming plans. The Chosen season 5, also subtitled as The Last Supper, begins rolling out in theaters in late March with its three-part theatrical run ending in April. When can fans start watching?

Earlier this year, Amazon MGM Studios struck a deal with The Chosen creator Dallas Jenkins and his production company 5&2 Studios to distribute the series in theaters for its final three seasons — seasons 5, 6, and 7 — and have an exclusive streaming window for each of those seasons on Prime Video. In addition, the past four seasons are also available on Prime Video.

Under this deal, The Chosen season 5 will begin its three-week theatrical run in March 2025. Following the third batch, all of the episodes will remain in theaters for fans to binge-watch if wanted. Here's when each episode arrives in theaters:

Part 1 (episodes 1-2): March 28

Part 2 (episodes 3-5): April 4

Part 3 (episodes 6-8): April 11

The Chosen season 5 arrives on Prime Video in June

Following its theatrical run, The Chosen: The Last Supper will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for up to 90 days before becoming available to stream for free on the show's app. During a Q&A conducted on Facebook by series creator Dallas Jenkins, the potential streaming release date for season 5 on Prime Video was revealed.

Mark your calendars! The Chosen season 5 will likely drop on Prime Video in the United States sometime in early to mid-June, according to Jenkins. An official release date for The Last Supper on Amazon's streaming service, and then the show's app, will likely be confirmed once the season hits theaters in March or when its theatrical run has ended in April.

As mentioned above, after the estimated three-month exclusive streaming window on Prime Video, season 5 will then makes its way to the show's app to be enjoyed for free. According to the show's official website, they will be "announcing streaming dates at a future time." Well, that "future time" is much sooner than we probably previously thought.

There's no real precedent for an episodic series receiving a theatrical run then making its way to a major streaming service, so it would have been hard to predict a timeframe. It's exciting to learn from the show's creator himself that fans will not have to wait long to stream new episodes of The Chosen, especially if you're not able to make it to the movie theater. It'll be June before we know it!

Get a closer look at what to expect from the season with the official synopsis via the show's website:

"The table is set. The people of Israel welcome Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But—instead of confronting Rome—he turns the tables on the Jewish religious festival. Their power threatened, the country’s religious and political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus’ last. Shot in a beautiful cinematic format, The Chosen: Last Supper brings the most pivotal week in history to audiences in this special three-part theatrical release.

Check out the official season 5 trailer in the video below!

The Chosen season 5 hits theaters beginning on March 28 and arrives on streaming in June.