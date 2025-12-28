The Copenhagen Test season 1 episode 5 recap: Alexander takes control

During the previous episode, Alexander started to have doubts about everything he was being told. The Copenhagen Test season 1 episode 5 sees what he does with those doubts.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS from The Copenhagen Test season 1 episode 5

The episode opens with Alexander back on a train, before heading to an unknown location. All we can tell is that it’s somewhere the signal in his head is halted, and he’s able to record a video, presumably to Victor. He makes it clear that he is doing things his own way, because while he believes in the mission, he doesn’t trust The Orphanage.

That’s not surprising considering he now knows that Michelle is working with The Orphanage and has told him nothing true. By the end of the episode, we learn that he does send it all to Victor.

We even learn how Victor came into Alexander’s life. He helped to smuggle Alexander’s parents into the country and got them forged documents after they were caught out in one of his missions. While he was originally going to leave them after all this, they make it clear that he owes them a lot more, and he owes their child, who they will call Alexander. Now it makes sense why they integrated themselves to much into the American way of life.

THE COPENHAGEN TEST -- Episode 108 -- Pictured: Melissa Barrera as Michelle -- (Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

Alexander breaks up with Michelle on The Copenhagen Test season 1 episode 5

After learning that Michelle had lied to him, he decides that it’s time to break up. Of course, they weren’t officially together, but he doesn’t want anything to do with her. He is cutting ties to The Orphanage.

However, The Orphanage doesn’t know everything, and Parker is confused about what’s going on. She’s now struggling to predict what he’ll do, and there’s even a point when it looks like Alexander is out. During a secure briefing, he makes it clear that he knows The Orphanage confirms something when he’s worked it out, but they don’t tell him anything other than that.

St. George walks into the briefing room to talk to Alexander in private. Moira and Parker have no idea what she’s saying, but it gets Alexander to agree to continue working with The Orphanage, so when they find where Mosaic’s flash drive is, he agress to achieve it.

Sure enough, he gets the drive, but the CIA ends up coming in. Cobb managed to get the Director of the CIA to listen to him, and it leads to The Orphanage’s mission almost being compromised. To make it worse, the man who was supposed to extract Alexander and his partner is dead.

THE COPENHAGEN TEST -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: Simu Liu as Alexander -- (Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

Alexander learns who the hacker is

We already know Schiff was the hacker, so when Schiff turns up as the man to extract the pair, we know that this is a trap. Alexander is one step ahead, though, as he already knows that The Orphanage has been manipulating him and he knows that he’s hacked. So, when Schiff says that he has been watching everything Alexander does, it’s clear to him that Schiff was the one doing it all.

Alexander wants answers, so he makes his partner pass out. Schiff is able to get away, but Alexander chases after him, handing the drive to Cobb to make sure The Orphanage ends up getting it. Again, he believes in the mission but not the way The Orphanage is doing it. He wants answers about himself.

As he chases Schiff, he ends up in the catacombs, which means nobody is able to find him. Sure enough, Schiff is down there, and he’s ready to share the truth.

COPENHAGEN -- Episode 105 -- Pictured: Kathleen Chalfant as St. George -- (Photo by: Christos Kalohoridis/PEACOCK)

Schiff has a bigger part in all of this

Meanwhile, Michelle decides that it’s time to leave. After all, she’s killed a man from her past, and she can’t really escape that. On top of that, her mission with The Orphanage has burned her completely. So, what else can she do?

Parker requests that she doesn’t leave, making it clear that Alexander’s actions weren’t their plan. It looks like Michelle will agree to stay.

At the very end of the episode, we learn that Schiff has a connection to The Orphanage. He is one of the names in St. George’s book, with the date 1989 and city Berlin written with it.

The Copenhagen Test is available to stream on Peacock.