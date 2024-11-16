The Day of the Jackal and the most popular Sky Originals
By Sandy C.
Eddie Redmayne’s The Day of the Jackal is now streaming and its entrance was not a quiet one! The spy thriller is the biggest Sky Original ever, that’s a nice feat! Do you know what the other most popular Sky Originals are? Check them out below and see if you’ve watched them all.
According to Televisual, The Day of the Jackal enjoyed a huge launch, breaking “a record audience of three million in its first week.” The action-drama premiered on Peacock on Thursday, Nov. 7, with its first five episodes. Episode 6 then dropped on Nov. 14, and there are four more episodes to go. So if you’re not already watching, you can still catch up!
In addition to Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal also stars Lashana Lynch, Ursula Corbero, Charles Dance, and others. The British series is based on the Frederick Forsyth novel of the same name. The series is engaging and clever, and we have a talented cast to thank.
The best Sky Originals to stream
The Day of the Jackal may have broken Sky ratings, but that’s plenty more to enjoy from the British broadcaster. Here are three more shows to check out:
- A Discovery of Witches: Streaming on Netflix, MGM+, Acorn TV
- Chernobyl: Streaming on Max and Hulu
- The Heist: Streaming on Prime Video
A Discovery of Witches
A Discovery of Witches, starring Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode, is a fan favorite. If you love fantasy with a loud splash of romance and plenty of drama, you need to be watching A Discovery of Witches. You have no excuses to pass this one up as it is streaming on Netflix, MGM+, Acorn TV, and other platforms. Unfortunately, however, A Discovery of Witches was canceled in early 2022 after three seasons. But my advice? It is still very much worth watching!
Chernobyl
Next up, we have the historical drama Chernobyl, created by Craig Mazin and starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Paul Ritter, and others. Now, this is a miniseries, featuring only five episodes, so if you’re searching for a quick series to binge over the weekend, Chernobyl is it. As you may have already guessed by the title, Chernobyl is based on the April 1986 nuclear plant disaster. Watch it on Max or Hulu.
The Heist
Last, but certainly not least, we have The Heist streaming on Prime Video. This one is a little different, but that’s why we are featuring it! The Heist is a reality competition series that puts two groups against each other. It is “The Thieves” (regular contestants) vs “The Detectives” (former police and officers). It’s a lot of fun and, honestly, it’s best if you go in not knowing much about it.