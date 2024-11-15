The Day of the Jackal release schedule
By Bryce Olin
The Day of the Jackal is now streaming on Peacock! The new TV series stars Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, and it premiered on Sky in the UK on Nov. 7. Now, one week later, The Day of the Jackal is now streaming on Peacock.
If the series sounds familiar to you, that's because it probably is! The series is based on the famous British novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth. The book was adapted into another work of art, the 1974 film of the same name.
In the series, the story revolves around the Jackal, played by Redmayne, who is a British assassin. When the Jackal finds himself on the other side of the hunt, he fights to stay alive against worthy adversaries.
The first five episodes of The Day of the Jackal were released on Peacock at 12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14. Now, fans are waiting when to watch episode 6 and the rest of the 10 episodes in season 1.
When is The Day of the Jackal episode 6 on Peacock?
Well, you don't have to wait too long, thankfully, for The Day of the Jackal episode 6 to be released on Peacock. New episodes of the series will be dropped weekly on Peacock after the five-episode release on the premiere day.
You can watch The Day of the Jackal episode 6 at 12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 21.
From there, it's a short run up to the season 1 finale on Peacock.
I also should mention that the new episodes of The Day of the Jackal are released a week early on Sky in the UK. So, technically, the sixth episode of season 1 is already on Sky. It aired on Thursday, Nov. 14. If you are worried about spoilers for the new episodes, be careful what you read online!
And, if you are worried about getting the ending ruined, you don't need to! Peacock has a plan for that.
The Day of the Jackal season 1 episode guide
So, we have five episodes of The Day of the Jackal to stream on Peacock as of Nov. 14. Then, one new episode of the series will be released every week on Thursdays until the two-part season finale on Dec. 12.
In other words, the US viewers will catch up to UK viewers on Thursday, Dec. 12. UK viewers will tune in for the season finale, but US viewers will have episode 9 and the season finale to watch on that day.
We shared the full release schedule for The Day of the Jackal season 1:
- Episode 1: Thursday, Nov. 14
- Episode 2: Thursday, Nov. 14
- Episode 3: Thursday, Nov. 14
- Episode 4: Thursday, Nov. 14
- Episode 5: Thursday, Nov. 14
- Episode 6: Thursday, Nov. 21
- Episode 7: Thursday, Nov. 28
- Episode 8: Thursday, Dec. 5
- Episode 9: Thursday, Dec. 12
- Episode 10: Thursday, Dec. 12
We'll continue to update the release schedule with the episode titles and synopsis for each episode of The Day of the Jackal as Peacock shares them!