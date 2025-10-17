The Diplomat season 3 episode 6 recap: Trowbridge goes rogue

This post contains spoilers from The Diplomat season 3 episode 6 from this point forward.

Now past the halfway point of The Diplomat season 3, Kate and Hal could no longer avoid sharing the truth about the carrier attack with Eidra, especially after she received a tip that the Americans were responsible. Season 3 episode 6 opens with the Wylers and Eidra touching down at the Penns' estate in Amagansett and they're greeted by Todd, who plays quite the host to Kate.

Once Penn has been briefed on the situation by Eidra, the president wonders if the tip is true and what the blowback will be on her. Hal and Kate suggest that Penn and Trowbridge address the world together to share that nameless Americans were also involved in the carrier attack with the British, too. Billie suggests throwing Roylin under the bus. Penn wants to be honest about her involvement.

Trowbridge is on the way, and Penn intends to tell him that she started the attack. Kate can't believe that Penn wants to tell Trowbridge the truth, but Hal insists that the risk will pay off. Unfortunately, Kate's opinion on the matter doesn't hold much weight. Todd cuts his finger while shucking oysters, creating an awkward moment for the Wylers, and their strange double date continues.

The Diplomat. (L to R) Allison Janney as Grace Penn, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 306 of The Diplomat | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Kate fights to save the Penn administration

Todd rips off the bandage and asks about the elephant in the room: The plan that could lead to Penn's impeachment. He shares Kate's opinion that the plan is dangerous. Kate, Hal, Billie, and Penn argue about how they move forward with this information. Kate admits that Hal only agrees with Penn's plan to tell Trowbridge because if he ends up spilling the secret, Hal becomes the president.

The president and vice president have a private conversation, and Hal denies feeling the way Kate said he does about taking her job. After the blowout argument, Billie informs Kate that they're sending her back to London. Kate refuses to leave before she can speak with Hal, but no one's budging. As a last-ditch effort, Kate asks Eidra to get Hal for her. No one's entertaining Kate.

The Diplomat. Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 306 of The Diplomat | Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2025

Before walking out with her security detail defeated, Kate decides to bid her farewells to Todd, who's swimming in the pool. When she can't get his attention, she takes off her clothes and dives into the pool. She shares her idea to throw Rayburn under the bus with him. Todd rushes to share this idea with Penn while Kate dries off. Todd also advocates for Kate having a bigger role and blames Billie.

Somehow, Kate has successfully avoided being kicked out and shuttled back to London. The next morning, Trowbridge and Dennison arrive on the property to be briefed by Eidra about American involvement in the carrier attack. During the meeting with Trowbridge, Penn states that they believe Roylin acted with an American official, and she names President Rayburn.

Kate speaks with Dennison, who reveals that Trowbridge expects the trade deal with America to be the beginning of a new era. Since the announcement of who was behind the attack will ave the most impact on the British government, they expected support on every request in the future. During Penn and Trowbridge's press conference, Trowbridge leaves Roylin out of it and pins it all on Rayburn.

Watch The Diplomat only on Netflix.