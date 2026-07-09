The Five-Star Weekend episode 2 recap: The pajama dance party blackout

The Five-Star Weekend has arrived, and Hollis' Nantucket getaway with four friends from varied stages of her life began without fault. Well, until dinner brought up emotions about Matthew's death and provided the audience with a secret that Gigi, Hollis' follower and internet friend, has been keeping: She was having an affair with Hollis' late husband and is grieving him, too.

Hollis doesn't know that yet, or at least we don't know if she secretly knows that information. But she doesn't seem like the type who would invite a friend with the intent to confront them. The Five-Star Weekend episode 2 begins where we left off, with Hollis still in the kitchen remaking her berry tart. When Gigi returns to the dining room, Henry growls at her, which surprises everyone else.

With Hollis still baking, the other four stars chat about her current state, and Gigi reveals that Hollis tried therapy. That's a revelation for everyone else. Gigi lies that she recently lost her mother and they connected over their losses. By the time Hollis comes back, the group has made no inroads, but they have decided she's not okay. Dru-Ann hilariously sips her margarita that Tatum dumped salt into.

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: (l-r) Jennifer Garner as Hollis, Gemma Chan as Gigi, Chloë Sevigny as Tatum, Regina Hall as Dru-Ann, D'Arcy Carden as Brooke | Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK

A game of Never Have I Ever takes an emotional turn

Tatum wants to get Hollis drunk to get her talking during the games portion of their evening, but the rest can't agree on their plan of attack. They land on Never Have I Ever as their game, which results in an old college sex story of Hollis' that makes Tatum jealous of her bond with Dru-Ann. More stories and laughs abound, and thankfully, the mood stays light.

In town at the grocery store, Caroline runs into Aubrey with her son Otis. They have a quick catch-up and Aubrey pushes Caroline go out and have fun. Back at home, everyone's still having fun with the game, but Tatum wants to get real. She directly calls Hollis out for avoiding her feelings about Matthew's death. All at once, she divulges everything she's keeping inside.

Tatum assures Hollis that she could have shared all of that with her best friends, but Hollis counters with the fact that she invited them to take her mind off of her life. With that hurtle out of the way, they respect Hollis' wishes to go with the weekend as planned, beginning with a pajama dance party. While Hollis and Tatum dance, Brooke opens up to Dru-Ann about Charlie's lawsuit.

As it turns out, one of the interns at his company accused him of inappropriate behavior, but Charlie claims that the woman just wanted a promotion. Dru-Ann's surprised that Brooke believes her husband over his accuser, and Brooke regrets saying anything. Meanwhile, Dru-Ann's being pushed by her boss for an apology. Inside the house, Gigi pokes around Matthew's office.

A flashback shows Matthew and Gigi sitting side by side in the Delta lounge and getting to know each other. Matthew was a doctor and he opened up to Gigi about losing a 17-year-old patient. He appears to have appreciated Gigi's perspective of just listening rather than finding a solution. Brooke catches Gigi in Matthew's office and she has to explain why she's stealing a photo of Matthew.

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: (l-r) Jennifer Garner as Hollis, Chloë Sevigny as Tatum | Photo by: Seacia Pavao/PEACOCK

Hollis almost kisses Jack and learns Tatum's secret

As Aubrey suggested, Caroline goes to the bar and reunites with Dylan (Henry Eikenberry), the bartender and someone she knew from a long time ago. When he brings up her dad, he doesn't hear that she said he died, so she lies and just says "He's good." During the dance party, Tatum missed a call from the hospital about the results of her biopsy and now she's spiraling.

Dylan plays Caroline her music and she reveals that she had a crush on him. Unfortunately for Caroline, Aubrey arrives at the bar and learns that Dylan is Aubrey's boyfriend and the father of her baby. Well, so much for her crush. Worried about Caroline's whereabouts, Hollis panics when she hears a knock at the door, but it's just Kyle and Jack.

Tatum plays the doctor's message for Kyle, but he doesn't have much more to say about it than Tatum does. While watching basketball with Jack, Dru-Ann notices him stealing glances at Hollis. She gives him a stern warning. Gigi slips on the specifics of the story about her mom dying, but before Hollis can poke holes, Brooke plugging in a hair straightener makes the power go out.

Hollis leads Jack to the fuse box and while still in the darkness, they almost kiss. The power outage brings the party to an abrupt end and the girls head to bed. Tatum and Hollis head out, though, for a late night bike ride and get caught by the cops while hiding in a nearby playground. Luckily for them, they used to babysit the cop and he instructs them to head home.

Hollis and Tatum sit on the swings and have their first solo conversation. Hollis apologizes for their friendship drifting apart and Tatum admits that she doesn't know this version of Hollis. She also confesses about the lump she found in her breast and her fear of waiting. Dylan drives Caroline home and Tatum spots them lightly flirting outside.

Caroline helps Dru-Ann with her apology, but she doesn't take her advice, and Caroline also hasn't taken Dru-Ann's advice about telling her mom about college. She has clearly dropped out of school but hasn't told Hollis. Back in the flashback, Gigi and Matthew kiss before going into separate hotel rooms. The memory inspires Gigi to leave the weekend early, but Hollis asks her to stay.

Watch The Five-Star Weekend only on Peacock.