The Five-Star Weekend episode 3 recap: A major bombshell drops on shopping day

The first day of Hollis' weekend getaway in The Five-Star Weekend has officially come to a close. After a welcome dinner that could have been more awkward and a pajama dance party that ended with some emotion, things are back on track, especially since Hollis convinced Gigi to stay. More secrets are slowly starting to trickle out the more comfortable the friends get.

The Five-Star Weekend episode 3 begins with a flashback to 2021 with Hollis and Dru-Ann hanging out poolside and catching up on each other's busy lives. Dru-Ann's has relationship problems and Hollis started her social media account. As the years pass by, they have trouble connecting their schedules to meet up. It all leads up to Dru-Ann getting the call about Matthew's death.

On the first new day of their trip, Saturday morning starts with Dru-Ann's statement making her situation worse and clients are asking to drop her. The yoga instructor pops in while everyone's still sleeping, steals a bite of Hollis' berry tart, and rushes out before she's seen. Dru-Ann tries to express her work stress with Hollis, but she's only met with optimism that's not realistic.

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: (l-r) Regina Hall as Dru-Ann, Jennifer Garner as Hollis | Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK

Brooke and Gigi get closer, until...

Hollis still struggles with Caroline and turns down Dru-Ann's offer to help talk to her. Despite some brewing tension, they push it down and wear their matching colors for a shopping trip in town. The group runs into Jack, who reveals to everyone that he and Hollis almost kissed. She's mortified, and even though the group moves on quickly, Hollis won't hear the end of this one!

Brooke and Gigi head off on a walking tour, Tatum heads off to grab a bite to eat, and Hollis sneaks away to spend time with Dru-Ann. While on the tour, Brooke spots Electra in the distance and pulls Gigi away to run in the opposite direction. Tatum eats at the diner where Aubrey works and Jack steals the stool beside her. They reminisce about the past and the grudge she holds against Hollis.

Hiding in a shop, Brooke explains that she had a falling out with Electra over a football league and Electra unexpectedly shut her out. It's unclear how Hollis is somehow involved in Brooke's feud with Electra, but they were clearly running in the same mom circle. Gigi helps style Brooke in new clothes that make her feel like herself. While Gigi fixes the outfit, Brooke kisses her.

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: Timothy Olyphant as Jack | Photo by: Seacia Pavao/PEACOCK

Hollis confronts Caroline, and Brooke learns Gigi's secret

Caroline takes pictures at the marina and runs into Dylan again as he cleans a friend's boat. She tells him the truth about her dad passing away and they playfully chat about the possibility that he's a bird. As she takes a photo of him on the boat, a bird poops on her, leading to smiles about the prospect of her dad pooping on her from the beyond. Dylan takes off his shirt to give to Caroline.

Still shopping, Dru-Ann gets confronted by young women who are recording her, trying to get a gotcha moment. She tries to defend herself to these young women who accuse her of being just as bad as the men in her industry. That stops Dru-Ann in her tracks, a startling accusation (realization?) she will have to unpack. Dru-Ann asks Hollis not to suppress her feelings to keep things light.

Suddenly, they're arguing in the street about how they feel about each other in their friendship. Hollis doesn't think they have any problems in their dynamic, but Dru-Ann tries to get her to see what she's doing. While walking away, Dru-Ann's heel gets stuck in the pavement and she falls and hurts the knee she hurt in college.

As she rushes to grab the car, and fights with Teddy Cooper about giving her a ticket, Hollis spots Caroline across the way. She runs after her and finally has the frank conversation they have needed. Hollis admits that she is in pain and needs Caroline to stop treating her with disdain. In the car, Gigi drops her phone. When Brooke picks it up, she sees a photo of Gigi and Matthew.

Watch The Five-Star Weekend only on Peacock.