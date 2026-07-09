The Five-Star Weekend episode 4 recap: A trip to the spa that's anything but relaxing

The second day of Hollis Shaw's weekend-long getaway in The Five-Star Weekend brought some unexpected drama as a shopping excursion ended with multiple arguments, an injury, and Brooke accidentally learning about Gigi's secret. Going into the rest of the Saturday festivities, there will definitely be residual awkwardness and carry-over tension despite the spa being on the agenda.

The Five-Star Weekend episode 4 begins right where we left off as Brooke reflects on what she just learned on the car ride home from town. A flashback to the night Matthew died finds Brooke waiting at the hospital for Hollis to arrive. She sits on the ground with Hollis as she sobs, and now in real time, she holds a devastating secret about Hollis' late husband.

Unfortunately for the group, Electra beats them to the spa and threatens the receptionist into revealing when Hollis' party arrives. Back at home, Caroline tries to get over her crush on Dylan by focusing on her friendship with Aubrey. Before getting settled into the spa, Dru-Ann receives an ultimatum from her boss: resign or she will be fired.

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: Jennifer Garner as Hollis | Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK

Hollis gets high and hallucinates Matthew

Tatum hands out weed mints before the spa treatments begin, but Brooke doesn't take hers and gets Gigi alone in a steam room. It doesn't take Brooke long to crack and ask about the photo of Matthew. Gigi doesn't try to skate her way out of it and Brooke doesn't let her. After Matthew died, Gigi reached out to Hollis and they connected, even though Gigi didn't tell Hollis the truth, of course.

Gigi admits that Matthew was the first person she ever loved, which makes the situation even more complicated. Brooke's left in an impossible situation by holding onto this secret, but she needs to figure out what's best for Hollis. Dru-Ann's still suspicious of Gigi, too. While high and in a secluded room, Hollis imagines talking to Matthew about how much she misses him and the little things.

Their conversation is interrupted by a spa worker pulling her out for another treatment. Caroline and Aubrey raid the fridge and complain about their moms. During her massage, Brooke asks her masseuse for advice, but she reaches no conclusions. Meanwhile, Dru-Ann and Tatum broach the subject over what's fractured between them, and Tatum mentions something about Hollis' wedding.

Brooke attempts to break the truth to Hollis, but Hollis is far too high to take in any new information. Dru-Ann learns some unfortunate new information about Posey dropping her as an agent and writing about her on Instagram stories. Gigi has memories of her affair with Matthew, which already has her overwhelmed, and then has a panic attack when she's nearly trapped in the steam room.

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: (l-r) Regina Hall as Dru-Ann, Gemma Chan as Gigi, D'Arcy Carden as Brooke, Jennifer Garner as Hollis, Chloë Sevigny as Tatum | Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK

Electra causes more drama at the spa

While Brooke and Hollis are in the jacuzzi together and getting closer as friends, Electra spots them from across the way but doesn't intervene... yet. Caroline realizes that her mom has lost her own parents, Tatum's mother, and now her husband. She's all her mom has left and the "mom empathy" hits her hard. She also admits to Aubrey that she's failing out of pre-med.

After helping out Gigi, Dru-Ann gets to know her a little better and they bond over their complaints about Brooke and Tatum. Gigi admits to Dru-Ann that she recently had a relationship end, without giving the specifics, and that's why being social has been difficult. Tatum's annoyed when she tries to pay for the treatments but learns Dru-Ann already covered the bill

Before they can leave the spa, Electra finally makes her presence know to the group. She uses the moment to drop the bomb that she and Hollis co-chaired an event together last year, which shocks Brooke and hurts her feelings. Hollis admits that she's been kind to Electra to keep the peace, but Brooke's still upset that Hollis lied.

Once they return home, Brooke furiously packs her bags to leave. She doesn't want to stay, but she doesn't want to go home to deal with Charlie. She's trapped in her life, and even though she's mad at Hollis, she decides to stay. Dru-Ann and Tatum have it out after Tatum pays Dru-Ann back for the spa. Tatum has been holding a grudge over a comment Dru-Ann made over her wedding heels. They're all at an impasse as Caroline takes group photos on the bluff.

Watch The Five-Star Weekend only on Peacock.