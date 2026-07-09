The Five-Star Weekend episode 6 recap: The group reaches a devastating breaking point

After their night on the town for dinner and drinks turned The Five-Star Weekend on its head, we can only guess how Hollis and the group will fare the morning after. Will anyone leave early, or will they rally and try to repair their relationships from further disaster? Well, Hollis finally had the breakdown she needed, so let's hope everyone else will meet her where she's at as she keeps healing.

The Five-Star Weekend episode 6 begins with a flashback to six months earlier as Gigi sits on an airplane, disappointed that Matthew didn't show up for their trip. She wistfully looks at photos of Matthew on her phone, and when she searches up Hollis' page on Instagram, she reads the statement about Matthew's death. She rushes to the front of the plane to breakdown with John Mark.

Gigi attended the funeral but sat in the back and never spoke with Hollis. After the funeral, Caroline rushed out of the house, leaving Hollis alone to ignore calls from friends and grieve. She later reads a message from Gigi and accepts her invitation to talk to her with no strings attached. One Instagram messages leads to a safe space for Hollis to open up to a stranger.

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: Harlow Jane as Caroline | Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK

Caroline and Dylan's honest conversation in jail

On Sunday morning, Hollis and Gigi walk the beach together and Hollis talks about her father and Matthew. She also admits that she feels guilty when she has any fun since his passing. When Hollis mentions Matthew rushing out the door before he died, it's clear Gigi knows he was heading to her and that's even more guilt on her conscience. Gigi suggests running into the ocean.

Together, they run into the waves in their clothes, laughing and enjoying a carefree moment. Meanwhile, Caroline and Dylan are still detained at the police station. She worries about her permanent record and the headlines, while Dylan confesses that he has actual feelings for her. He doesn't feel seen in his relationship with Aubrey. Caroline admits that she used him.

Aubrey arrives to pick up Dylan, and she's hurt that her boyfriend hooked up with her friend. She leaves Caroline to "rot in jail" and admits she only picked up Dylan so he can watch Otis while she's at work. Caroline won't let Teddy call her mom or anyone else. Back at home, Dru-Ann and Tatum are left to fend for themselves for breakfast per Hollis' note that they're on their own.

Brooke's bright and sunny in the morning after texting her new maybe girlfriend all night. Dru-Ann learns that Posey got suspended by her team, and her boss is excited to have her back at work as soon as possible. Charlie unexpectedly shows up to beg Brooke to come home. Tatum and Dru-Ann back her up, and when Hollis and Gigi return, Hollis defends her, too.

Once and for all, Brooke stands up for herself and kicks Charlie out, effectively ending their marriage. All of the women are there to back her up and be there for her. When Hollis and Gigi run upstairs to change out of their wet clothes, Brooke spills to Dru-Ann and Tatum that Matthew was cheating on Hollis with Gigi. Their reactions, especially Dru-Ann's, are the funniest moment of the show so far.

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: Jennifer Garner as Hollis | Photo by: Seacia Pavao/PEACOCK

Hollis discovers the heartbreaking truth about Gigi and Matthew

Now that the rest of the group knows, they plot to get Gigi alone to get the full story and how they will break the news to Hollis. After Gigi pierces a second hole in Hollis' ear, she's lightheaded. That gives the group an out to force her to bed for a "lie down" so they can confront Gigi. They retreat from the bathroom to the tennis court to talk outside of Hollis' earshot.

Bombarded with questions, Gigi begins crying and breaks down. She calls herself vile, which immediately makes them all feel bad for her (though Tatum might still be tending to this grudge). Jack spots Caroline at the police station, and he posts her bail. She also asks him for a ride home despite her reservations about him. Back on the tennis court, the questioning continues.

Brooke rushes inside to make snacks before Hollis gets suspicious, but she spots Brooke oddly trotting in from outside. Dru-Ann and Tatum decide they are going to send Gigi off on the ferry and make up a story about why she had to leave. In the car ride home, Caroline and Jack bond as he tells her stories about her mom from when she was younger and gives insight into her past.

They aren't able to sneak Gigi off to the ferry before Hollis comes back downstairs. As Dru-Ann and Tatum rush Gigi out the door, Hollis knows something is up. Abruptly, Gigi admits that she hasn't been honest with Hollis. She thinks Gigi simply lied about when her mom died. Before Gigi can add on, Caroline walks in the door with Jack and reveals that she was arrested.

When she explains that she was with Dylan in the lighthouse, Tatum's expectedly appalled and picks a fight with Hollis. Tatum calls Hollis out about giving her a pity invite after shutting her out and turning her life in a picture-perfect world no one fits into. In the peak of their fight, the ice cream truck Hollis booked as a surprise arrives.

Hollis realizes that Gigi isn't outside with them at the ice cream truck, and the group searches for her in her room. She's gone and wonders what happened or why she didn't say anything about leaving. The group tries to smooth over the situation, but Hollis runs to the beach to find Gigi. Trying to get out of the driveway, Hollis argues with the ice cream truck driver and kicks all her friends out. Brooke's the one to rip off the bandage and share the truth about Gigi.

Watch The Five-Star Weekend only on Peacock.