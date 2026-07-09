The Five-Star Weekend episode 7 recap: Hollis drops a shocking revelation on pizza night

Gearing up for the big finish, The Five-Star Weekend's previous episode finally revealed the truth to Hollis. She now knows that Matthew cheated on her with Gigi, and that her new friend Gigi isn't just a follower who reached out to her. She's her late husband's "other woman." If Hollis wasn't already wading through complicated feelings with her grief, here's a whole new layer.

The Five-Star Weekend episode 7 flashes back to one year in the past as Hollis, Matthew, and Caroline sit in traffic in the car while leaving Nantucket. It's clear that there's tension between Hollis and Matthew that they're keeping from Caroline. Hollis notices someone named "G" texting Matthew, and he writes it off as a nurse from work contacting him.

Back in real time, Hollis slowly processes the truth bomb her friends are telling her about Gigi. Without thinking, she hops into the car to track down Gigi to hear the truth directly from her. Driving in the rain, Matthew comes to her as a hallucination telling her that she knew he was cheating on her. Tatum apologizes to Kyle while Brooke takes a risk and texts with Sunny.

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: (l-r) D'Arcy Carden as Brooke, Regina Hall as Dru-Ann, Chloë Sevigny as Tatum, Jennifer Garner as Hollis | Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK

Hollis finally releases her anger on pizza night

Still suffering through her knee injury, Dru-Ann falls to the ground and Tatum help sit her down. She and Brooke each help her through the pain with understanding and some wine. Hollis finally finds Gigi standing at the ferry station. She rolls down her window and asks if it's true. Gigi doesn't attempt to sugarcoat it or deny it. She explains that Matthew met her along her route in Paris and San Diego.

When Gigi admits that she loved Matthew, Hollis has heard all that she needed to hear and drives away. She doesn't go directly home, instead stopping at the grocery store to gather ingredients for the itinerary's planned pizza night. Her friends are waiting for her with curiosity when she returns, and they can't believe she walks straight into the kitchen to make dinner.

Once again, Hollis is pushing down what's happening and essentially pretending it's not happening. While she works on the pizza, her friends push for answers about what happened with Gigi. But all bets are off when Hollis drops the container of cornmeal on the floor. She's reminded of the memory of the oven timer going off the day that Matthew died and begins beating the oven with a broom.

Brooke, Dru-Ann, and Tatum watch as Hollis finally releases her anger and hits the jars of marinara sauce with the broom. She leaves the room in tears, and her friends cry, too. They clean the mess in the kitchen before finding her lying in the bathtub. Hollis remembers her mother bathing her in that bathtub, the same bathtub where her mother had an aneurysm and died when she was young.

The group has an honest conversation that has been brewing all weekend, and in an instant, all of the tension and disagreements that had drummed up no longer matter. Brooke proposes a talking circle where they each say one thing they're afraid to say. Hollis quickly admits that she new Matthew was cheating on her, a revelation that quickly shocks all three of her friends.

Caroline and Gigi bond and the truth comes out again

Caroline drops by the par to try apologizing to Aubrey in person for what she did with Dylan, but Aubrey isn't ready to forgive her and calls her behavior pathetic. On her way out of the bar, Caroline runs into Gigi. Noticing that Caroline isn't doing well, Gigi offers to sit with her and have a drink. Back in the bathroom, Hollis explains how she didn't know that she knew but now she knows she knew.

Brooke worries that she's afraid to completely change her life in order to be who she really is. Dru-Ann expresses her realization that her identity has been too wrapped up in her career. She also confesses that she pushes too hard. Hollis is excited to see that Dru-Ann and Tatum are finally getting along. Tatum doesn't share her worries about her health, but Hollis knows to turn the attention to dinner.

Caroline and Gigi chat at the bar about Hollis, and Gigi helps Caroline see that her mother isn't the "monster" she thinks she is. Electra pops in to chat with them, but she doesn't let the fact that she recognize Gigi go. When Gigi delivers a crushing kiss-off, Electra realizes that she saw Gigi with Matthew in San Diego. Caroline's immediately curious, but Gigi rushes out of the bar and barfs.

Free of the weight of their fears (for the most part), the friends eat pizza and drink wine. Hollis finds the pineapple she bought for Gigi because she likes pineapple on pizza. She takes the pineapple outside and throws it to the ground. Hollis then polls the group on whether she should tell Caroline about Gigi and Matthew, which gives her the chance to clear the air with Dru-Ann.

Brooke bravely decides to take the plunge and text Sunny back for another date, while Dru-Ann calls Posey to smooth things over and make a plan for the future of both of their careers. Hollis and Tatum have alone time by the pool, allowing them to settle their differences and how their divergent paths have made each other feel. One conversation fully gets their friendship back on track. Their conversation is interrupted by loud music, coming from Caroline carrying Gigi to the front door.

Watch The Five-Star Weekend only on Peacock.