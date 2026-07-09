The Five-Star Weekend episode 8 recap: How does Hollis get closure in the end?

All good things must come to an end, and that includes The Five-Star Weekend. The final episode brings the chaotic but cathartic weekend Hollis planned for her friends on Nantucket to a close, but it's not over yet. The end of the penultimate episode brought Gigi back to her house after Hollis had learned the truth about her affair with Matthew. That's not what she was expecting at all.

The Five-Star Weekend episode 8 once again begins with a flashback to six months ago on the day Matthew died. We finally get to see Hollis and Matthew's last interaction and their tension in action. He's feels slighted when she doesn't immediately stop her baking work to look at a cardinal outside, prompting Hollis to ask if they are okay. They argue and she also asks why he's going to Paris.

Matthew explains that he has a layover in Paris on the way to Berlin, but she's not vocalizing that she's worried he's keeping a secret. He rushes out the door to the airport after a kiss and a reminder to call the plumber. He looks at the sandwich Hollis packed him for the plane and calls Gigi. He tells her they need to talk, seemingly planning to end things with her due to his guilt.

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: Jennifer Garner as Hollis | Photo by: Adam Rose/PEACOCK

Gigi shares one last revelation about Matthew

Tatum, Dru-Ann, and Brooke stand over Gigi while she's passed out in bed and muse about how they can back at her for Hollis. Tatum suggests drawing a penis on her face. Downstairs, Hollis searches for a spare bowl or bucket for Gigi to puke in. Caroline tells Hollis that Matthew was Gigi's mom's doctor, and Hollis agrees that's the case and leaves it at that.

Hollis decides to end the night and send everyone to bed. While on the couch checking off the itinerary, Henry barks at something outside. Hollis finds Jack cleaning her gutters, but she asks him to leave after the day she's had. After all, it's definitely a choice to clean someone's gutters at night. When they sit, they kiss... and take that kiss upstairs... and have sex.

In the morning, Hollis wakes up to find Jack not beside her in bed and Gigi gone from her room, too. Jack's downstairs making Hollis breakfast. She eats her egg sandwich and shares some honest feelings about their trajectory. She's not ready to jump into a relationship but wants to see what they could be. They agree to take things slow, as slow as Hollis needs, just as Gigi returns.

She offers Hollis some morning buns from a nearby bakery. They step into the pantry for Gigi to share another revelation: Matthew was going to choose her. He was coming home to her when he died. Hollis double checks the accident report and confirms that, based on the direction he was driving, he was coming back home. Regardless, this new information doesn't make anything easier.

Hollis tells Gigi that she will forgive her, but even though she sends her off with the farewell toffee, she nevers wants Gigi to contact her again. Gigi leaves with an icy goodbye from the rest of the group. Hollis makes pancakes for the farewell breakfast, and when she finds the syrup behind Matthew's protein powder, they head to the beach to spread the multiple tubs in the ocean.

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: Jennifer Garner as Hollis | Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK

Hollis and Jack's future plans and Tatum's unfortunate health news

Caroline steals the box of morning buns to give to Aubrey and officially patches things up. Aubrey apologizes for what she said to Caroline and reveals that she knows she can't stay with Dylan for their son. Suddenly, Caroline realizes that her dad had an affair. On the beach, the group sits and reflects. Tatum excuses herself to take a call from her doctor, but it's bad news.

Before leaving, Brooke talks to her sons on FaceTimes and quells their fears about their family falling apart. Dru-Ann ignores a call from her boss and the foursome hop in the car to the ferry station. They decide to take a trip together again the same time next year. After seeing Brooke and Dru-Ann off, Tatum and Hollis share a cigarette and promise not to drift apart again.

Hollis returns to her empty house and decides to bake cookies. When she takes them out of the oven, she's surprised to find Caroline returning home. She had planned to go back to her apartment and get a job, but she needs her mom. On the ferry, Brooke runs into Sunny, who actually did lose her phone. Electra catches them kissing and she assumes Brooke had feelings for her in the past. Nope!

Dru-Ann decides that she's going to quit her job and start her own agency. Once at home, Tatum sits Kyle down and reveals the bad news. The lump was benign, but they found suspicious cells behind it. It's early and she's hopeful that she will be fine. Reconnecting on the couch, Caroline reveals that she knows her dad had an affair. She wants her mom to start being more honest with her.

Hollis takes a call from Chelsea and, after what she's learned this weekend, she's going to stay on Nantucket and take time off from work. She shares a post with her followers about her friends and the weekend. While taking a walk on the beach with Caroline, Hollis runs into Jack, and while they're still taking things slow, it's obvious that she has found love all over again.

Watch The Five-Star Weekend only on Peacock.