The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 recap: Bertha and Gladys battle over love

This post contains spoilers from The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 from this point forward.

Following last week's incredible season premiere, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 is off to the races as Bertha and Gladys' cold war continues. Gladys run away from home in the middle of the night after a disagreement with her mother over her marital plans. When Gladys is discovered missing, it's instant chaos in the Russell home, but the chaos merely continues once she's found.

Of course, Gladys made a beeline for Billy's home, which isn't pleasing to hear from Bertha. In the aftermath, Bertha tangles no less than three times with Billy's mother Mrs. Carlton throughout the episode, but they never once see eye-to-eye. Bertha doesn't believe Billy is good enough for Gladys. She still wants her daughter to marry Hector, the Duke. But Gladys has hope.

When George returns home from his campaign to build up the railroad to connect New York with Chicago and California, Gladys hopes she has another ally in her corner. She wants him to step in and talk sense into Bertha, but she isn't interested in his help. Gladys also excitedly waits for Billy to speak with her father one-one-one to ask an important question, but that doesn't go so well.

Taissa Farminga and Morgan Spector in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Bertha forces Gladys' hand with the Duke

Sadly, Billy approaches George to ask for Gladys' hand in marriage, but he can't even get one word out. He balks since George is already an intimidating figure, but he was surrounded by fellow businessmen. Gladys is further heartbroken when Billy informs her that he's giving up the fight for them to be together. He throws in the towel after chickening out once? Come on, Billy!

He gave up much too easily, and it gives Bertha a clear opening to push Gladys with the Duke. The episode's end sees the Duke's return with a whole entourage in tow, including an attorney. Everyone in the Russell family, save for Bertha, is stunned at the unexpected appearance of a lawyer. George assures Gladys that he will take care of it, but is there anything he can do against Bertha?

Bertha's war on Gladys' love life has been an unfair game, since she has been planting stories in the papers. She feigns innocence and surprise when the papers run a story on Gladys and Hector's engagement being imminent, but Larry's probably more disgusted than Gladys. It's stressful on Gladys' part that she can't marry for love, but you have to admit, it's making for juicy drama!

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Agnes defends Peggy and Aurora

Beyond the Russell marriage debacle, there was plenty more drama to go around in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2. Most importantly, Peggy received the care she needed thanks to her parents and Dr. William Kirkland. Agnes stood up for Peggy and shared a very open conversation with her parents about racism. She might be a lot of things, but deep down, Agnes is actually kind and welcoming to all.

Peggy seemed to have some sparks fly with Dr. Kirkland, and after everything she just went though, she deserves a little romance! Thankfully, Peggy wasn't aware of the awful things that were said by Mrs. Anderson. The rest of Agnes and Ada's staff shut her and her racist rhetoric down in a scene that was particularly cathartic to watch. Mrs. Anderson needs to be fired.

Agnes also stuck up for Aurora Fane when her divorce-seeking husband returned home, but no for the reasons Aurora had hoped. Once again being in the right, Agnes disavows Charles and sticks behind Aurora. If there's you place you don't want to be, it's on the bad side of Agnes van Rhijn! Even Ada treads lightly before rightfully stepping into control, though her teetotaler pledge isn't a hit.

Blake Ritson and Claybourne Elder in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

The gilded odds and ends:

Oscar gets a much-needed lift in confidence this week thanks to John Adams. Still self-pitying, Oscar reunites with John, who says, "I love you and I believe in you." Swoon! John wants to help Oscar get back on his feet professionally, but can these two get back together personally? Besides Marian and Larry, they're the couple I'm rooting for most!

Speaking of Marian and Larry, they continue to sneak around with their relationship. They very nearly get caught kissing in a carriage. Maybe they even did, but Larry paid off the man who might have spotted them. It's only a matter of time before their secret goes public, and I'm predicting that they won't get to decide how their families find out.

Jack finally has the opportunity to join Larry on pitch meetings for the clock, which means Jack needs a new suit to wear out and about. These two are so great together! I hope to see more of them in business and how that changes Jack's life and stature.

There's also some developments for the sparks between Mr. Borden and Mrs. Bruce. Borden learns that his estranged wife passed away. It's sad, but now Borden and Bruce have an opportunity to get together. Would Bertha allow romance between her staff?

The Gilded Age releases new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

