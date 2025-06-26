The Gilded Age season 3 premiere ratings made history for the HBO series

The Gilded Age just keeps getting better and better, and we're not just talking about the show! The fan-favorite HBO original drama series finally returned with its third season on June 22, bringing back all of our favorite characters, their rivalries, and messy lives. You would think these were simpler times, but there's no shortage of twists and turns to keep us hooked.

Following the premiere of The Gilded Age season 3, the ratings sure proved that viewers have missed the show from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the season 3 premiere episode pulled 2.7 million cross-platform viewers in the United States during the opening three-day timeframe. That's an increase of over 20% from the opening of season 2!

The Gilded Age season 3 premiered with its best opening ratings

The outlet reports that the season 2 premiere attracted 2.1 million cross-platform viewers in 2023, while the series premiere cracked about 2 million cross-platform viewers the year before. The Gilded Age has been steadily growing its reach throughout its run, with the third season nabbing the show's best premiere ratings yet and making history for HBO's hit, but somehow still underrated, series.

Even though The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1 brought in an impressive viewership when combining linear viewership with streaming figures on Max for its first three days, the on-the-night numbers aren't as impressive on paper. The Hollywood Reporter reveals only 430,000 viewers tuned into the series on Sunday, June 22 on HBO, leaving the majority of viewers on Max.

Harry Richardson and Louisa Jacobson in The Gilded Age season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

The 2.7 million total also includes those who watched the premiere episode on their DVR, a re-airing of the episode on HBO, or even possibly on their cable provider's on-demand service. It's a staggering stat to analyze because The Gilded Age has the greatest pull on streaming. The on-the-night viewership total decreased compared to the season 2 premiere (which also fell compared to the series premiere), further proving the power of streaming and delayed viewing.

While decreased viewership on its home network would normally be cause for concern, the season 3 premiere's history-making ratings pull is a positive sign for The Gilded Age. The series clearly has positive word of mouth, as the first two seasons also displayed increased viewership ahead of the season 3 premiere, per THR. Although, that could be because of the year-and-a-half wait for season 3. Overall, the series continues to show off its slow but steady staying power.

It's likely far too soon for HBO to announce a renewal for season 4, though there are no rules when it comes to the timing of renewing a show. The show's current success seems to be pointing toward an inevitable renewal. Creatively, The Gilded Age is firing on all cylinders, delivering its best storytelling and performances yet. Commercially, it's catching on with an audience craving its unique drama. There's nowhere to grow but up for the series, and we'll surely be watching for a long, long time.

