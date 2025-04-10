The Handmaid's Tale star would be open to rebooting her previous TV hit

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 has finally premiered on Hulu, and it’s quickly become the talk of the town. But while fans are focused on the gripping final chapter of June’s journey, star Elisabeth Moss recently sparked excitement for an entirely different reason. In a new interview to promote the final season of the dystopian drama, Moss revealed that she’d be open to revisiting one of her earlier fan-favorite roles. Can you guess which one?

If you guessed Peggy Olson from Mad Men, you'd be right! Moss sat down with host Andy Cohen on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live to talk The Handmaid's Tale season 6, among other things. When asked if she'd be down to reprise her role as Peggy if the hit AMC period drama were ever to be rebooted, she didn’t hesitate to say yes. Moss responded enthusiastically, saying she'd be "super happy" to step back into Peggy’s shoes if the opportunity ever came up.

"I would never say, ‘No,’ to anything like that. I’m not one of those people that’s like, ‘I want to move on and do….’Mad Men is one of the greatest things I’ve ever done and will ever do. I would be super happy to play that character again. I loved playing her.” - Elisabeth Moss

Check out the short segment from Watch What Happens Live below where Moss talks about a Mad Men reboot.

Could Elisabeth Moss see herself in a Mad Men reboot? #WWHL pic.twitter.com/r9ubCd0SUL — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) April 9, 2025

Personally, I would love to see a Mad Men reboot with Peggy front and center, watching as she continues to break barriers in a male-dominated industry and navigates the ever-evolving world of advertising. With reboots being all the rage lately, it feels like the perfect time to revisit this iconic series and see what Peggy has been up to since we last saw her. Now, who do we have to call to make this happen? AMC? Fans have been ready for a Mad Men reboot, and with Moss on board, it seems like the stars are aligning for a revival. Here's hoping this reboot eventually becomes a reality!

Mad Men was created by Matthew Weiner. It had a seven-season run on AMC before coming to an end in May 2015. Taking place between March 1960 and November 1970, the period drama explored the personal and professional lives of advertising executives in New York City, focusing primarily on the charismatic yet troubled creative director, Don Draper, at a Manhattan firm. Moss's Peggy character starts off in the series as Don's secretary but later becomes a copywriter with her own office. Jon Hamm starred as the main character, Don Draper. The cast was also made up of Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Bryan Batt, Michael Gladis, Aaron Staton, Rich Sommer, Maggie Siff, and many others.

The smash-hit series won many awards throughout its run, including 16 Emmys and five Golden Globes. Critics and viewers alike enjoyed the show when it was airing, and I believe if a reboot were to happen, it would draw in both longtime fans and a new generation of viewers. I could even see it securing many awards. The right network/streamer and team just need to pick it up, and Mad Men could experience a resurgence that would captivate audiences once again!

You can catch Elisabeth Moss as June in The Handmaid's Tale season 6, currently streaming on Hulu.