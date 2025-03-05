The Hills fan-favorite lands new E! reality show (but it's not who you wanted)

Earlier this year, MTV's classic reality series The Hills returned to the headlines in a big way, and the show continues to make headlines with the news of one of its stars coming to back to reality TV. Recently, fans had been wanting one particular duo from the series to return to the spotlight, but the upcoming series coming to E! and Peacock isn't granting that wish just yet.

On March 4, Laguna Beach and The Hills star Kristin Cavallari revealed that she's returning to reality television, more specifically to the E! network, with her new series Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour. The series, which will also be available to stream on Peacock, premieres on June 5 and follows the star as she tours her Let's Be Honest podcast around the East Coast of the United States this spring.

After her tenure on MTV, Cavallari made a reality television comeback in 2018 with Very Cavallari, which lasted three seasons and followed the behind-the-scenes of her boutique store Uncommon James in Nashville. Cavallari opted to end the hit series when she and ex-husband Jay Cutler announced their divorce. But now she's coming back to the small screen and streaming.

According to a description in Deadline, Honestly Cavallari will feature both behind-the-scenes footage of Cavallari on tour in each city, while also showcasing the actual shows in the tour. Even if you can't make it into the audience, we can all watch as Kristin reveals her surprise guest and talks about all kinds of revealing topics. Maybe The Hills fans can still get their wish...

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt - Us Weekly And Pluto TV's 2024 Reality TV Stars Of The Year | Paul Archuleta/GettyImages

The Hills fans wanted a new series from Heidi and Spencer

In the wake of the devastating fires in Los Angeles in January 2025, The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt lost their home in the Pacific Palisades fire. The loss of their home prompted fans to make Montag's 2009 pop album Superficial and its single "I'll Do It" go viral on TikTok. Various alums from The Hills posted in support of Montag's music to help the Pratts raise money.

The virality of their story as well as the success of the music on both TikTok and the charts had fans wanting Heidi and Spencer to land a new reality show of their own. The pair previously returned to reality television in 2019 for MTV's The Hills revival series New Beginnings, which last aired in 2021 and was canceled after two seasons. Admittedly, the revival wasn't very popular.

It's interesting to see Cavallari pave the way in the reality television space for her class of MTV stars out of The Hills. Peacock has continued to be a destination for reality series, whether it's the popular competition series The Traitors or nostalgia grabs like Paris & Nicole: The Encore. There's an untapped niche and market for unscripted content, and Peacock has it cornered.

Let's be honest (pun intended), there's a very real chance that Heidi and Spencer, or at least Heidi, will be one of Cavallari's surprise guests to be featured in Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour. They certainly have a lot to talk about after the heartbreaking and whirlwind year they have had so far. I would be surprised if they didn't make an appearance on the show given the fan demand!

If Heidi and Spencer want to return to TV, there's likely an avenue for them to do so, especially as Montag preps a new album. What's a better subject for a new reality series than breaking back into the spotlight, finding newfound success, and releasing a new project over 15 years later? The fans definitely want it, and Cavallari's new show could present the perfect domino effect.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more streaming TV news and updates!