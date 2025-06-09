The Hunting Wives thriller series moves from Starz to Netflix (and it's coming very soon!)

Well, well, well. In a surprise move that no one saw coming, The Hunting Wives, an upcoming thriller series that was originally set for release on Starz, has officially found a new home at Netflix. The streaming giant has acquired the U.S. rights to the series and has set its release date for the summer.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait too long to see it either. Netflix will be releasing the new show on its platform on Monday, July 21, 2025. The first season will consist of eight episodes, and it is expected that all eight will drop at once. Since Netflix typically releases new content on its platform at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on their release dates, it'll most likely release The Hunting Wives at this same time on July 21. But again, this is just speculation. An official release time has not been revealed.

We first learned of this series back in October 2023, when Starz officially greenlit The Hunting Wives and gave it an eight-episode order. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by May Cobb, the show is executive produced by Cobb herself, writer-showrunner Rebecca Cutter (Hightown, Gotham), and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Erwin Stoff (Doc, The Serpent Queen). In addition, Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment are signed on as producers.

The Hunting Wives follows the story of Sophie O’Neil and her family as they relocate from the East Coast to a politically right-leaning area in East Texas. Once there, Sophie becomes drawn in by Margo Banks, a socialite who has a captivating and hard-to-resist personality. However, getting involved with Margo leads Sophie into a dangerous and dark world filled with obsession, seduction, and ultimately murder, dramatically changing her life.

When it comes to who's in the cast, you can expect to see talented actors such as Malin Åkerman (Dollface, Billions), Brittany Snow (The Night Agent, Pitch Perfect trilogy), Dermot Mulroney (Chicago Fire, Station 19), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us, The Masked Singer), and many others. Snow stars in one of the leading roles as Sophie O'Neil, while Åkerman takes on the other leading role as Margo Banks. Additionally, Mulroney plays Jed Banks, and Metz portrays a character named Starr.

According to Deadline, the thriller series has already wrapped filming and all editing is finished. That said, we can expect an official trailer to be released sometime by the end of June. Netflix usually drops its shows' trailers a month before they premiere, so it’s likely we’ll get a first look at The Hunting Wives very soon. Based on the show's premise, we can already tell it isn't a series you want to miss. So, make sure to add it to your watchlist. We'll come back and share the trailer once it drops!